MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from all forms of the game to bring down the curtain on a career which saw him become the only skipper to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies — the World Cup, the World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Dhoni wrote: "Thanks. Thanks for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

Dhoni, however, will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL. And team CEO is Kasi Viswanath had recently said that he will continue playing till 2022.

He had stepped down from ODI captaincy in January 2017 after having retired from Tests on December 30, 2014, in Australia. The 37-year-old from Ranchi led India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is. Dhoni, who was named captain in 2007, led India to the top of the world Test rankings and is the only player to captain in more than 50 matches in each of the three formats.

Having made his international debut in 2004, Dhoni rose through the ranks in Indian cricket. After being named the captain of the Twenty20 side in 2007, Dhoni guided India to the inaugural World Twenty20 title in South Africa.

He was eventually named the ODI captain, succeeding Rahul Dravid when he relinquished the post, and then ascended to full-time Test captain once Anil Kumble retired.

Dhoni’s career has had several points of crescendo but the crowning moment came in 2011 when he slammed a power-packed six over widish long-on off a fuller length ball from Nuwan Kulasekara to end India's arduous 28 year-long wait for a second ODI World Cup.