IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: No discussion on rotation policy as Indian bowling unit looks to carry momentum

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stressed that omitting Mohammed Shami or R. Ashwin, two key men, who are warming the benches, is never easy.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 16:10 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey (left) with India’s head coach Rahul Dravid (right) during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Wednesday.
India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey (left) with India’s head coach Rahul Dravid (right) during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s bowling unit may not necessarily sport a change in the days ahead. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that for now, a rotation policy is not part of the plans. “It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of a kind of rotation. It is important to carry this momentum for the next game,” Mhambrey told the media at the MCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Be it Mohammed Shami or R. Ashwin, two key men, who are warming the benches, Mhambrey stressed that omitting them is never easy. “We pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. Sometimes Shami will miss out, someone like Ash (Ashwin) will miss out,” Mhambrey said while also effusively praising the skill sets of the two.

READ - IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune

The bowling coach was extremely pleased while talking about Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback and Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form: “Bumrah gives you that breakthrough in the power plays, is well adapted to bowl in the middle and is a top gun bowler at the death. As for Kuldeep, he has worked on his action, his speeds have gone up, accuracy is up there and he is hitting those lengths consistently. He is a wicket-taking option.”

Terming rival Bangladesh as a quality side, Mhambrey said: “Every game and every opponent is important. We have our plans and if we execute our stuff, we will win.” And about the pitch, he declared: “It is a challenging surface as the ball comes on to the bat very well. It is a small ground, high altitude too, so more boundaries and sixes will be scored.”

When queried about the Pakistan Cricket Board’s complaint to the ICC about the visa-issue and the crowd’s behaviour at Ahmedabad, Mhambrey replied: “It is not my domain and I really cannot answer that.”

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
