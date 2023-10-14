MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs BAN: Boult lauds ‘clinical’ performance after hat-trick of wins; Shanto accepts Bangladesh needed more

ICC World Cup: New Zealand faces Afghanistan next in Chepauk in five days and Boult said playing two games continuously in a venue was a positive for the team.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 08:06 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Boult took two wickets against Bangladesh, including a wicket on the first ball of the game, also reaching to 200 ODI wickets with his second in Chennai on Friday.
Boult took two wickets against Bangladesh, including a wicket on the first ball of the game, also reaching to 200 ODI wickets with his second in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
Boult took two wickets against Bangladesh, including a wicket on the first ball of the game, also reaching to 200 ODI wickets with his second in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trent Boult lauded New Zealand’s performance after the team sprinted to its third successive victory at the 2023 ODI World Cup with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Friday.

“(I) had said earlier that the challenge will be moving around the country with different wickets. The guys have been clinical so far, delivering the plans we spoke about with the ball... and the batting is going nicely as well,” Boult said.

“There is still a lot of cricket to come but it is a good position to be in, three wins from three,” he added.

“Very proud of it. [It has] come with a bit of hard work,” Boult said about crossing 200 ODI wickets during the contest. “Have enjoyed ODI cricket. Very good feeling to tick off 200 and [be the] third-fastest which is pretty exciting,” he exclaimed.

The victory was slightly bittersweet for the Kiwis after Kane Williamson copped a blow on his glove while vying to complete a run, forcing him to retire hurt.

The New Zealand skipper played an important 78-run knock, building partnerships with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell to ensure the Black Caps had it easy in the chase.

The team confirmed that he will head for a scan tomorrow to understand the extent of his injury.

Boult was full of praise for his teammate who returned to competitive action for the first time in seven months after an ACL surgery.

“Great to have Kane back. [He is a] key player. The guy is very comfortable at the crease and familiar with how he wants to play his cricket,” Boult said.

“He plays good cricket shots and puts pressure on the bowlers and that is a pretty good recipe,” the speedster added.

Lockie Ferguson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul and Boult signalled his importance to the New Zealand bowling attack.

“Lockie plays a huge role for us. The guy can bowl 150kmph and is clever with his plans,” Boult said, “He likes to attack in the role that he is in and hopefully, he’s going to play a big role for us in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

New Zealand faces Afghanistan next in Chepauk in five days and Boult said playing two games continuously in a venue was a positive for the team.

“Each venue brings different opposition and a big match against Afghanistan with some guys who know a bit about these conditions and how to bowl and take the game deep with the bat is going to be a big thing,” he added.

Batting woes continue for Bangladesh

On the other hand, Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that an improved batting performance could have helped his side take the contest deep.

In the last 11 games, Friday’s match was the ninth occasion where the side lost four wickets or more before completing 100 runs. The team’s PowerPlay scores this tournament have been 44/2, 56/4 and 46/2 across its three matches.

“I think we did not bat well. If we had managed to get to a score of 280 or more we could have had a chance,” the batter said.

