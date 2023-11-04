NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Both teams will need a win to remain alive in the race for the semifinals of the ongoing tournament. New Zealand is placed fourth on the points table with four wins in seven games but heads into the match on the back of three successive defeats. Pakistan, on the other hand, is sixth with three wins in seven matches but is coming off a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

The two sides played two bilateral ODI series in the lead-up to the World Cup. While the Kiwis prevailed 2-1 in the first one, Pakistan clinched the second series 4-1.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between New Zealand and Pakistan:

NZ VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 115 New Zealand won: 51 Pakistan won: 60 Tied: 1 No Result: 3 Last result: New Zealand won by 47 runs (Karachi; 2023) Last five results: NZ won - 1; PAK won - 4

NZ VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS NZ (highest score) vs PAK: 369/5 (50) - NZ won by 115 runs (2015) NZ (lowest score) vs PAK: 64 (35.5) - NZ lost by 10 wickets (1986) PAK (highest score) vs NZ: 364/7 (50) - PAK won by 147 runs (2014) PAK (lowest score) vs NZ: 74 (27.2) - PAK lost by 183 runs (2018) NZ (highest individual score) vs PAK: Ross Taylor - 131* (124) NZ (best bowling) vs PAK: Trent Boult - 5/17 (7.2) PAK (highest individual score) vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman - 180* (144) PAK (best bowling) vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar - 6/16 (9)

MOST RUNS IN NZ VS PAK ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 45 1283 34.67 76.14 137* Saeed Anwar (PAK) 32 1260 45.00 77.82 113* Kane Williamson (NZ) 21 1103 55.15 82.89 123

MOST WICKETS IN NZ VS PAK ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI Waqar Younis (PAK) 37 79 4.19 15.84 6/30 Wasim Akram (PAK) 38 64 3.80 18.54 5/19 Abdul Razzaq (PAK) 41 39 4.83 34.15 3/22