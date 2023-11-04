NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Both teams will need a win to remain alive in the race for the semifinals of the ongoing tournament. New Zealand is placed fourth on the points table with four wins in seven games but heads into the match on the back of three successive defeats. Pakistan, on the other hand, is sixth with three wins in seven matches but is coming off a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.
The two sides played two bilateral ODI series in the lead-up to the World Cup. While the Kiwis prevailed 2-1 in the first one, Pakistan clinched the second series 4-1.
Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between New Zealand and Pakistan:
NZ VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
NZ VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN NZ VS PAK ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|45
|1283
|34.67
|76.14
|137*
|Saeed Anwar (PAK)
|32
|1260
|45.00
|77.82
|113*
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|21
|1103
|55.15
|82.89
|123
MOST WICKETS IN NZ VS PAK ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Waqar Younis (PAK)
|37
|79
|4.19
|15.84
|6/30
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|38
|64
|3.80
|18.54
|5/19
|Abdul Razzaq (PAK)
|41
|39
|4.83
|34.15
|3/22
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
PAKISTAN
