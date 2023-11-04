MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 07:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan‘s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand.
Pakistan‘s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pakistan‘s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Both teams will need a win to remain alive in the race for the semifinals of the ongoing tournament. New Zealand is placed fourth on the points table with four wins in seven games but heads into the match on the back of three successive defeats. Pakistan, on the other hand, is sixth with three wins in seven matches but is coming off a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

The two sides played two bilateral ODI series in the lead-up to the World Cup. While the Kiwis prevailed 2-1 in the first one, Pakistan clinched the second series 4-1.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between New Zealand and Pakistan:

NZ VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 115
New Zealand won: 51
Pakistan won: 60
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last result: New Zealand won by 47 runs (Karachi; 2023)
Last five results: NZ won - 1; PAK won - 4
NZ VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
NZ (highest score) vs PAK: 369/5 (50) - NZ won by 115 runs (2015)
NZ (lowest score) vs PAK: 64 (35.5) - NZ lost by 10 wickets (1986)
PAK (highest score) vs NZ: 364/7 (50) - PAK won by 147 runs (2014)
PAK (lowest score) vs NZ: 74 (27.2) - PAK lost by 183 runs (2018)
NZ (highest individual score) vs PAK: Ross Taylor - 131* (124)
NZ (best bowling) vs PAK: Trent Boult - 5/17 (7.2)
PAK (highest individual score) vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman - 180* (144)
PAK (best bowling) vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar - 6/16 (9)

MOST RUNS IN NZ VS PAK ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 45 1283 34.67 76.14 137*
Saeed Anwar (PAK) 32 1260 45.00 77.82 113*
Kane Williamson (NZ) 21 1103 55.15 82.89 123

MOST WICKETS IN NZ VS PAK ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Waqar Younis (PAK) 37 79 4.19 15.84 6/30
Wasim Akram (PAK) 38 64 3.80 18.54 5/19
Abdul Razzaq (PAK) 41 39 4.83 34.15 3/22
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman.
PAKISTAN
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

New Zealand /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Masters 2023: Djokovic gets his revenge by beating defending champion Rune to reach semifinals
    AP
  3. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Masters 2023: Djokovic gets his revenge by beating defending champion Rune to reach semifinals
    AP
  3. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment