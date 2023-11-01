NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records

New Zealand and South Africa will play each other for the ninth time in the ODI World Cup when the two teams face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

New Zealand is coming into this contest with two back-to-back losses while South Africa is on a three-match winning streak.

NZ vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP Matches played: 8 New Zealand: 6 South Africa: 2 Last result: New Zealand won by four wickets (2019)

NZ vs SA - List of results in World Cups 1992 - New Zealand won by seven wickets 1996 - South Africa won by five wickets 1999 - South Africa won by 74 runs 2003 - New Zealand won by nine wickets 2007 - New Zealand won by five wickets 2011 - New Zealand won by 49 runs 2015 - New Zealand won by four wickets 2019 - New Zealand won by four wickets

NZ vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Herschelle Gibbs (SA) - 143 (141) in Johannesburg in 2003

Stephen Fleming (NZ) - 134* (132) in Johannesburg in 2003

Kane Williamson (NZ) - 106* (138) in Birmingham in 2019

NZ vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Jacob Oram (NZ) - 4/39 (9) in Mirpur in 2011

Craig McMillan (NZ) - 3/23 (5) in St George in 2007

Nathan McCullum (NZ) - 3/24 in Mirpur in 2011