NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records

NZ vs SA: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between New Zealand and South Africa.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson with South Africa’s David Miller during the 2019 World Cup.
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson with South Africa’s David Miller during the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson with South Africa’s David Miller during the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand and South Africa will play each other for the ninth time in the ODI World Cup when the two teams face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

New Zealand is coming into this contest with two back-to-back losses while South Africa is on a three-match winning streak.

NZ vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played: 8
New Zealand: 6
South Africa: 2
Last result: New Zealand won by four wickets (2019)
NZ vs SA - List of results in World Cups
1992 - New Zealand won by seven wickets
1996 - South Africa won by five wickets
1999 - South Africa won by 74 runs
2003 - New Zealand won by nine wickets
2007 - New Zealand won by five wickets
2011 - New Zealand won by 49 runs
2015 - New Zealand won by four wickets
2019 - New Zealand won by four wickets

NZ vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Herschelle Gibbs (SA) - 143 (141) in Johannesburg in 2003

Stephen Fleming (NZ) - 134* (132) in Johannesburg in 2003

Kane Williamson (NZ) - 106* (138) in Birmingham in 2019

NZ vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Jacob Oram (NZ) - 4/39 (9) in Mirpur in 2011

Craig McMillan (NZ) - 3/23 (5) in St George in 2007

Nathan McCullum (NZ) - 3/24 in Mirpur in 2011

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023

