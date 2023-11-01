NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records

New Zealand and South Africa will play each other for the ninth time in the ODI World Cup when the two teams face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
New Zealand is coming into this contest with two back-to-back losses while South Africa is on a three-match winning streak.
NZ vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
NZ vs SA - List of results in World Cups
NZ vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Herschelle Gibbs (SA) - 143 (141) in Johannesburg in 2003
Stephen Fleming (NZ) - 134* (132) in Johannesburg in 2003
Kane Williamson (NZ) - 106* (138) in Birmingham in 2019
NZ vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Jacob Oram (NZ) - 4/39 (9) in Mirpur in 2011
Craig McMillan (NZ) - 3/23 (5) in St George in 2007
Nathan McCullum (NZ) - 3/24 in Mirpur in 2011
