NZ vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

New Zealand will have the final chance to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

NZ vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 101 New Zealand: 51 Sri Lanka won: 41 No Result: 8 Tied: 1 Last result: New Zealand won by 6 wickets (Hamilton, 2023)

NZ vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS NZ (highest score) vs SL: 371/7 in 50 overs (Mount Maunganui, 2019) NZ (lowest score) vs SL: 73 in 26.3 overs (Auckland, 2007) SL (highest score) vs NZ: 326 in 49 overs (Mount Maunganui, 2019) SL (lowest score) vs NZ: 76 in 19.5 overs (Auckland, 2023) NZ (highest individual score) vs SL: Luke Ronchi 170* (99) (Dunedin, 2015) NZ (best bowling) vs SL: Richard Hadlee 5/25 in 10.1 overs (Bristol, 1983) SL (highest individual score) vs NZ: Sanath Jayasuriya 140 (143) (Bloemfontein, 1994) SL (best bowling) vs NZ: Muttiah Muralitharan 5/9 in 10 overs (Sharjah, 2002)

MOST RUNS IN NZ vs SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 47 1568 40.20 78.79 113* Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 47 1519 33.75 91.17 140 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 50 1326 33.15 78.00 116

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs SL ODIS