MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

NZ vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the head-to-head stats ahead of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match on Thursday. 

Published : Nov 09, 2023 10:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rachin Ravindra during training session ahead of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka.
Rachin Ravindra during training session ahead of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rachin Ravindra during training session ahead of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

New Zealand will have the final chance to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

NZ vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 101
New Zealand: 51
Sri Lanka won: 41
No Result: 8
Tied: 1
Last result: New Zealand won by 6 wickets (Hamilton, 2023)
NZ vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
NZ (highest score) vs SL: 371/7 in 50 overs (Mount Maunganui, 2019)
NZ (lowest score) vs SL: 73 in 26.3 overs (Auckland, 2007)
SL (highest score) vs NZ: 326 in 49 overs (Mount Maunganui, 2019)
SL (lowest score) vs NZ: 76 in 19.5 overs (Auckland, 2023)
NZ (highest individual score) vs SL: Luke Ronchi 170* (99) (Dunedin, 2015)
NZ (best bowling) vs SL: Richard Hadlee 5/25 in 10.1 overs (Bristol, 1983)
SL (highest individual score) vs NZ: Sanath Jayasuriya 140 (143) (Bloemfontein, 1994)
SL (best bowling) vs NZ: Muttiah Muralitharan 5/9 in 10 overs (Sharjah, 2002)

MOST RUNS IN NZ vs SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 47 1568 40.20 78.79 113*
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 47 1519 33.75 91.17 140
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 50 1326 33.15 78.00 116

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs SL ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Muttiah Muralidharan (SL) 41 74 3.55 17.94 5/9
Chaminda Vaas (SL) 35 49 3.84 22.22 5/39
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 47 38 4.20 29.89 3/26

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

New Zealand /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Archery C’Ships: India’s compound mixed, women’s team win gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia coach Arnold calls up uncapped Yengi for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Reuters
  5. Last Word: A serious sport with a funny name
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs NED: England rises to 7th place after Netherlands win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NED: Woakes becomes first No. 8 England batter to score ODI World Cup fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Archery C’Ships: India’s compound mixed, women’s team win gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia coach Arnold calls up uncapped Yengi for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Reuters
  5. Last Word: A serious sport with a funny name
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment