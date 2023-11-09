New Zealand will have the final chance to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
NZ vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 101
New Zealand: 51
Sri Lanka won: 41
No Result: 8
Tied: 1
Last result: New Zealand won by 6 wickets (Hamilton, 2023)
NZ vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
NZ (highest score) vs SL: 371/7 in 50 overs (Mount Maunganui, 2019)
NZ (lowest score) vs SL: 73 in 26.3 overs (Auckland, 2007)
SL (highest score) vs NZ: 326 in 49 overs (Mount Maunganui, 2019)
SL (lowest score) vs NZ: 76 in 19.5 overs (Auckland, 2023)
NZ (highest individual score) vs SL: Luke Ronchi 170* (99) (Dunedin, 2015)
NZ (best bowling) vs SL: Richard Hadlee 5/25 in 10.1 overs (Bristol, 1983)
SL (highest individual score) vs NZ: Sanath Jayasuriya 140 (143) (Bloemfontein, 1994)
SL (best bowling) vs NZ: Muttiah Muralitharan 5/9 in 10 overs (Sharjah, 2002)
MOST RUNS IN NZ vs SL ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|47
|1568
|40.20
|78.79
|113*
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|47
|1519
|33.75
|91.17
|140
|Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|50
|1326
|33.15
|78.00
|116
MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Muttiah Muralidharan (SL)
|41
|74
|3.55
|17.94
|5/9
|Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|35
|49
|3.84
|22.22
|5/39
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|47
|38
|4.20
|29.89
|3/26
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
- Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket
- Asian Archery C’Ships: India’s compound mixed, women’s team win gold
- Australia coach Arnold calls up uncapped Yengi for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
- Last Word: A serious sport with a funny name
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE