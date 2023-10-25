MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup stats: Virat Kohli fastest to 26,000 international runs and Rohit Sharma goes big!

World Cup 2023 trivia: Here are some interesting facts and figures from the ongoing ODI extravaganza in India.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 14:20 IST , Chennai

Mohandas Menon
Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far.
Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ODI World Cup is currently underway in India. As the 50-over extravaganza hurtles towards the business end, we take a look at some of the key stats.

A run-fest


4 The number of occasions when three individual three-figure scores were posted in the same innings of an ODI match. South Africa batters achieved this against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October 2023, when three of their batters (Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram) made centuries. This is the first such occurrence in a World Cup match. Incidentally, South Africa has now achieved this on three occasions in ODIs, while England has done it once. Also, the World Cup match in Hyderabad on 10 October 2023 saw four hundreds, two each by the two sides — Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Although this has occurred twice in ODIs, this is the first time in the World Cup.

Three centuries in the same innings of an ODI match

Team

Total

Against

Venue

Date

(Result)

South Africa

439/2 (50 ov)

West Indies

Johannesburg

18 Jan 2015

(won by 148 runs)


Hashim Amla 153*, Rilee Rossouw 128, AB de Villiers 149

South Africa

438/4 (50 ov)

India

MumbaiWS

25 Oct 2015

(won by 214 runs)


Quinton de Kock 109, Faf du Plessis 133 retd hurt, AB de Villiers 119

England

498/4 (50 ov)

Netherlands

Amstelveen

17 Jun 2022

(won by 232 runs)


Phil Salt 122, Dawid Malan 125, Jos Buttler 162*

South Africa

428/5 (50 ov)

Sri Lanka

Delhi

7 Oct 2023

(won by 102 runs)


Quinton de Kock 100, Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106


Note:in Johannesburg the top three batters made hundreds


Four centuries in the same ODI match

Team

Total (ov)

Against

Total (ov)

Venue

Date

Result

Pakistan

315/2 (50)

Australia

316/4 (48.5)

Lahore

10 Nov 1998

(Aus won 6 wkts)

Ijaz Ahmed 111, Mohd Yousuf 100

R. Ponting 124*, A. Gilchrist 103


Australia

350/6 (50)

India

351/4 (49.3)

Nagpur

20 Oct 2013

Ind won 6 wkts

G Bailey 156, S Watson 102

V Kohli 115*, S Dhawan 100


Sri Lanka

344/9 (50)

Pakistan

345/4 (48.2)

Hyderabad (I)

10 Oct 2023

Pak won 6 wkts

K. Mendis 122, S. Samarwickrama 108

Mohd Rizwan131*, Abdullah Shafique 113


19 The number of innings for David Warner and Rohit Sharma to reach their respective career landmarks of 1000 World Cup runs —Warner against India in Chennai and Rohit against Afghanistan in Delhi, respectively. This is now a new record in World Cup history for batters to aggregate 1000 runs. The previous record was 20 innings jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and A. B. de Villiers. Currently, 24 batters have the distinction of aggregating 1000 runs during their World Cup career (in this edition, Bangladeshi Mushfiqur Rahim became the third to achieve this on 19 October).

Quickest to reach 1000 runs in ODI World Cup cricket

Inns

Mts

Batter (team)

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

100

19

19

David Warner (Aus)

8 Oct 2023

1033

60.76

4

19

19

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

11 Oct 2023

1109

65.24

7

20

20

A. B. de Villiers (SA)

7 Mar 2015

1043

57.94

4

20

20

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

8 Jun 1999

1043

61.35

3

21

21

Sourav Ganguly (Ind)

23 Mar 2007

1006

55.89

4

21

23

Viv Richards (WI)

30 Oct 1987

1013

63.31

3



564 The number of sixes that Rohit Sharma has hit in his international career. This is now the highest by any batter in the history of international cricket played across all three formats — Tests, ODIs and T20Is. During his 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi on 11 October 2023, he hit five sixes, surpassing the previous record of 553 sixes by West Indian Chris Gayle. As of date, Rohit has extended his tally of sixes to 564.

Most sixes hit in international cricket

Intl sixes

Batter (Team)

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave.

Sixes

Sixes

Sixes







Test

ODI

T20I

564

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

455

475

17907

43.35

77

305

182

553

Chris Gayle (WI/ICC)

483

551

19593

37.97

98

331

124

476

Shahid Afridi (Pak/ICC/Asia)

524

508

11196

23.92

52

351

73

398

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

432

474

14676

34.37

107

200

91

383

Martin Guptill (NZ)

367

402

13463

35.90

23

187

173


5 The number of fielders who have the distinction of claiming four catches, the most in a World Cup match. England’s Joe Root, against Afghanistan in Delhi on 15 October 2023, became the latest to emulate four others in the tournament.

Most catches (four) by a fielder in ODI World Cup

Fielder

For

Opp

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result

Mohd Kaif

Ind

SL

Johannesburg

10 Mar 2003

2

Won

Soumya Sarkar

Ban

Sco

Nelson

5 Mar 2015

1

Won

Umar Akmal

Pak

Ire

Adelaide

15 Mar 2015

1

Won

Chris Woakes

Eng

Pak

Nottingham

3 Jun 2019

1

Lost

Joe Root

Eng

Afg

Delhi

15 Oct 2023

1

Lost



4 The number of batters with the distinction of aggregating 26000 runs in their international cricket career. Virat Kohli, against Bangladesh in Pune on 19 October 2023, became the latest to join this elite list. He also achieved this landmark in fewest number of innings among those in the list. Among current players, Joe Root is the closest to reaching this landmark. However, with 18725 runs, he is still 7275 runs short.

The 26-thousand run club

Intl runs

Batter (Team)

Mts

Inns

Ave.

100

Runs

Runs

Runs







Test

ODI

T20I

34357

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

664

782

48.52

100

15921

18426

10

28016

Kumar Sangakkara (SL/ICC/Asia)

594

666

46.77

63

12400

14234

1382

27483

Ricky Ponting (Aus/ICC)

560

668

45.95

71

13378

13704

401

26026

Virat Kohli (Ind)

511

567

53.99

78

8676

13342

4008


Quickest to reach 26000 international runs fewest innings and matches

Inns

Mts

Batter (Team)

Runs

Ave.

100

Against

Venue

Date

Format

Result

567

511

Virat Kohli (Ind)

26026

53.99

78

Bangladesh

Pune

19 Oct 2023

ODI

won

600

527

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

26036

48.12

78

England

Lord’s

20 Jul 2007

Test

drawn

624

528

Ricky Ponting (Aus/ICC)

26052

46.77

69

India

Ahmedabad

24 Mar 2011

ODI

lost

625

560

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

26095

46.34

56

Pakistan

Galle

9 Aug 2014

Test

won


1 The number of batters with an average of 50-plus among the 91 players with an aggregate of 10000-plus runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli’s batting average of nearly 54.00 stands out among these players. South African Jacques Kallis and Pakistani Babar Azam are the nearest to Kohli but with an average well below the 50-mark.

Bat Ave.

Batter (Team)

Mts

Inns

Runs

Career Span

53.99

Virat Kohli (Ind)

511

567

26026

2008-

49.10

Jacques Kallis (SAf/ICC/Afr)

519

617

25534

1995-2014

49.03

Babar Azam (Pak)

265

295

12749

2015-

49.00

Michael Hussey (Aus)

302

324

12398

2004-2013

48.89

Joe Root (Eng)

332

431

18725

2012-


8 The number of successive World Cup victories by India against Pakistan. The victory by India against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 14 October 2023 equals the solo record held by Pakistan against Sri Lanka. These are the most significant head-to-head victories by a side without tasting a defeat from the opponent.

Biggest head-to-head victories in World Cup, without tasting defeat

Result

Winner

Loser

From

To

8-0

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

14 Jun 1975

10 Oct 2023

8-0

India

Pakistan

4 Mar 1992

14 Oct 2023

6-0

West Indies

Zimbabwe

13 Jun 1983

24 Feb 2015

6-0

New Zealand

Bangladesh

17 May 1999

13 Oct 2023

5-0 +

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

10 Oct 1987

4 Mar 2011

5-0

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

23 Feb 1992

10 Mar 2011

5-0 +

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

27 Feb 1992

1 Mar 2015

+ excludes one no-result game


7 The number of occasions Australian David Warner has managed to cross 150 in a match during his ODI career. His 163 (overall his 21st ODI hundred) against Pakistan in Bengaluru on 20 Oct 2023 has taken his tally of 150-plus scores just below Rohit Sharma’s record eight. Three other players have made five 150-plus scores during their ODI careers.

Batters with most 150+ scores in an ODI career

150+ scores

Batter (Team)

150+

150+

150+

150+

150+

150+

150+

150+



#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

8

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

209

264

150

171*

208*

152*

162

159

7

David Warner (Aus)

163

178

173

156

179

166

163

5

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

186*

152

163*

175

200*

5

Chris Gayle (WI)

152

153*

152*

215

162

5

Virat Kohli (Ind)

183

154*

160*

157*

166*

-

-

-


All records are correct and updated until 20 October 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

