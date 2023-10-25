ODI World Cup stats: Virat Kohli fastest to 26,000 international runs and Rohit Sharma goes big!

A run-fest





4 The number of occasions when three individual three-figure scores were posted in the same innings of an ODI match. South Africa batters achieved this against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October 2023, when three of their batters (Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram) made centuries. This is the first such occurrence in a World Cup match. Incidentally, South Africa has now achieved this on three occasions in ODIs, while England has done it once. Also, the World Cup match in Hyderabad on 10 October 2023 saw four hundreds, two each by the two sides — Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Although this has occurred twice in ODIs, this is the first time in the World Cup.

Three centuries in the same innings of an ODI match

Team Total Against Venue Date (Result) South Africa 439/2 (50 ov) West Indies Johannesburg 18 Jan 2015 (won by 148 runs)

Hashim Amla 153*, Rilee Rossouw 128, AB de Villiers 149 South Africa 438/4 (50 ov) India MumbaiWS 25 Oct 2015 (won by 214 runs)

Quinton de Kock 109, Faf du Plessis 133 retd hurt, AB de Villiers 119 England 498/4 (50 ov) Netherlands Amstelveen 17 Jun 2022 (won by 232 runs)

Phil Salt 122, Dawid Malan 125, Jos Buttler 162* South Africa 428/5 (50 ov) Sri Lanka Delhi 7 Oct 2023 (won by 102 runs)

Quinton de Kock 100, Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106





Note:in Johannesburg the top three batters made hundreds





Four centuries in the same ODI match

Team Total (ov) Against Total (ov) Venue Date Result Pakistan 315/2 (50) Australia 316/4 (48.5) Lahore 10 Nov 1998 (Aus won 6 wkts) Ijaz Ahmed 111, Mohd Yousuf 100 R. Ponting 124*, A. Gilchrist 103

Australia 350/6 (50) India 351/4 (49.3) Nagpur 20 Oct 2013 Ind won 6 wkts G Bailey 156, S Watson 102 V Kohli 115*, S Dhawan 100

Sri Lanka 344/9 (50) Pakistan 345/4 (48.2) Hyderabad (I) 10 Oct 2023 Pak won 6 wkts K. Mendis 122, S. Samarwickrama 108 Mohd Rizwan131*, Abdullah Shafique 113





19 The number of innings for David Warner and Rohit Sharma to reach their respective career landmarks of 1000 World Cup runs —Warner against India in Chennai and Rohit against Afghanistan in Delhi, respectively. This is now a new record in World Cup history for batters to aggregate 1000 runs. The previous record was 20 innings jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and A. B. de Villiers. Currently, 24 batters have the distinction of aggregating 1000 runs during their World Cup career (in this edition, Bangladeshi Mushfiqur Rahim became the third to achieve this on 19 October).

Quickest to reach 1000 runs in ODI World Cup cricket

Inns Mts Batter (team) Achieved on Runs Ave. 100 19 19 David Warner (Aus) 8 Oct 2023 1033 60.76 4 19 19 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 11 Oct 2023 1109 65.24 7 20 20 A. B. de Villiers (SA) 7 Mar 2015 1043 57.94 4 20 20 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 8 Jun 1999 1043 61.35 3 21 21 Sourav Ganguly (Ind) 23 Mar 2007 1006 55.89 4 21 23 Viv Richards (WI) 30 Oct 1987 1013 63.31 3









564 The number of sixes that Rohit Sharma has hit in his international career. This is now the highest by any batter in the history of international cricket played across all three formats — Tests, ODIs and T20Is. During his 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi on 11 October 2023, he hit five sixes, surpassing the previous record of 553 sixes by West Indian Chris Gayle. As of date, Rohit has extended his tally of sixes to 564.

Most sixes hit in international cricket

Intl sixes Batter (Team) Mts Inns Runs Ave. Sixes Sixes Sixes











Test ODI T20I 564 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 455 475 17907 43.35 77 305 182 553 Chris Gayle (WI/ICC) 483 551 19593 37.97 98 331 124 476 Shahid Afridi (Pak/ICC/Asia) 524 508 11196 23.92 52 351 73 398 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 432 474 14676 34.37 107 200 91 383 Martin Guptill (NZ) 367 402 13463 35.90 23 187 173





5 The number of fielders who have the distinction of claiming four catches, the most in a World Cup match. England’s Joe Root, against Afghanistan in Delhi on 15 October 2023, became the latest to emulate four others in the tournament.

Most catches (four) by a fielder in ODI World Cup

Fielder For Opp Venue Date M Inns Result Mohd Kaif Ind SL Johannesburg 10 Mar 2003 2 Won Soumya Sarkar Ban Sco Nelson 5 Mar 2015 1 Won Umar Akmal Pak Ire Adelaide 15 Mar 2015 1 Won Chris Woakes Eng Pak Nottingham 3 Jun 2019 1 Lost Joe Root Eng Afg Delhi 15 Oct 2023 1 Lost









4 The number of batters with the distinction of aggregating 26000 runs in their international cricket career. Virat Kohli, against Bangladesh in Pune on 19 October 2023, became the latest to join this elite list. He also achieved this landmark in fewest number of innings among those in the list. Among current players, Joe Root is the closest to reaching this landmark. However, with 18725 runs, he is still 7275 runs short.

The 26-thousand run club

Intl runs Batter (Team) Mts Inns Ave. 100 Runs Runs Runs











Test ODI T20I 34357 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 664 782 48.52 100 15921 18426 10 28016 Kumar Sangakkara (SL/ICC/Asia) 594 666 46.77 63 12400 14234 1382 27483 Ricky Ponting (Aus/ICC) 560 668 45.95 71 13378 13704 401 26026 Virat Kohli (Ind) 511 567 53.99 78 8676 13342 4008





Quickest to reach 26000 international runs — fewest innings and matches

Inns Mts Batter (Team) Runs Ave. 100 Against Venue Date Format Result 567 511 Virat Kohli (Ind) 26026 53.99 78 Bangladesh Pune 19 Oct 2023 ODI won 600 527 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 26036 48.12 78 England Lord’s 20 Jul 2007 Test drawn 624 528 Ricky Ponting (Aus/ICC) 26052 46.77 69 India Ahmedabad 24 Mar 2011 ODI lost 625 560 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 26095 46.34 56 Pakistan Galle 9 Aug 2014 Test won





1 The number of batters with an average of 50-plus among the 91 players with an aggregate of 10000-plus runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli’s batting average of nearly 54.00 stands out among these players. South African Jacques Kallis and Pakistani Babar Azam are the nearest to Kohli but with an average well below the 50-mark.

Bat Ave. Batter (Team) Mts Inns Runs Career Span 53.99 Virat Kohli (Ind) 511 567 26026 2008- 49.10 Jacques Kallis (SAf/ICC/Afr) 519 617 25534 1995-2014 49.03 Babar Azam (Pak) 265 295 12749 2015- 49.00 Michael Hussey (Aus) 302 324 12398 2004-2013 48.89 Joe Root (Eng) 332 431 18725 2012-





8 The number of successive World Cup victories by India against Pakistan. The victory by India against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 14 October 2023 equals the solo record held by Pakistan against Sri Lanka. These are the most significant head-to-head victories by a side without tasting a defeat from the opponent.

Biggest head-to-head victories in World Cup, without tasting defeat

Result Winner Loser From To 8-0 Pakistan Sri Lanka 14 Jun 1975 10 Oct 2023 8-0 India Pakistan 4 Mar 1992 14 Oct 2023 6-0 West Indies Zimbabwe 13 Jun 1983 24 Feb 2015 6-0 New Zealand Bangladesh 17 May 1999 13 Oct 2023 5-0 + New Zealand Zimbabwe 10 Oct 1987 4 Mar 2011 5-0 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 23 Feb 1992 10 Mar 2011 5-0 + Pakistan Zimbabwe 27 Feb 1992 1 Mar 2015

+ excludes one no-result game





7 The number of occasions Australian David Warner has managed to cross 150 in a match during his ODI career. His 163 (overall his 21st ODI hundred) against Pakistan in Bengaluru on 20 Oct 2023 has taken his tally of 150-plus scores just below Rohit Sharma’s record eight. Three other players have made five 150-plus scores during their ODI careers.

Batters with most 150+ scores in an ODI career

150+ scores Batter (Team) 150+ 150+ 150+ 150+ 150+ 150+ 150+ 150+



#1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 8 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 209 264 150 171* 208* 152* 162 159 7 David Warner (Aus) 163 178 173 156 179 166 163 — 5 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 186* 152 163* 175 200* — — — 5 Chris Gayle (WI) 152 153* 152* 215 162 — — — 5 Virat Kohli (Ind) 183 154* 160* 157* 166* - - -





All records are correct and updated until 20 October 2023