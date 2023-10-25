ODI World Cup stats: Virat Kohli fastest to 26,000 international runs and Rohit Sharma goes big!

The ODI World Cup is currently underway in India. As the 50-over extravaganza hurtles towards the business end, we take a look at some of the key stats.
A run-fest
4 The number of occasions when three individual three-figure scores were posted in the same innings of an ODI match. South Africa batters achieved this against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October 2023, when three of their batters (Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram) made centuries. This is the first such occurrence in a World Cup match. Incidentally, South Africa has now achieved this on three occasions in ODIs, while England has done it once. Also, the World Cup match in Hyderabad on 10 October 2023 saw four hundreds, two each by the two sides — Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Although this has occurred twice in ODIs, this is the first time in the World Cup.
Three centuries in the same innings of an ODI match
Team
Total
Against
Venue
Date
(Result)
South Africa
439/2 (50 ov)
West Indies
Johannesburg
18 Jan 2015
(won by 148 runs)
Hashim Amla 153*, Rilee Rossouw 128, AB de Villiers 149
South Africa
438/4 (50 ov)
India
MumbaiWS
25 Oct 2015
(won by 214 runs)
Quinton de Kock 109, Faf du Plessis 133 retd hurt, AB de Villiers 119
England
498/4 (50 ov)
Netherlands
Amstelveen
17 Jun 2022
(won by 232 runs)
Phil Salt 122, Dawid Malan 125, Jos Buttler 162*
South Africa
428/5 (50 ov)
Sri Lanka
Delhi
7 Oct 2023
(won by 102 runs)
Quinton de Kock 100, Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106
Note:in Johannesburg the top three batters made hundreds
Four centuries in the same ODI match
Team
Total (ov)
Against
Total (ov)
Venue
Date
Result
Pakistan
315/2 (50)
Australia
316/4 (48.5)
Lahore
10 Nov 1998
(Aus won 6 wkts)
Ijaz Ahmed 111, Mohd Yousuf 100
R. Ponting 124*, A. Gilchrist 103
Australia
350/6 (50)
India
351/4 (49.3)
Nagpur
20 Oct 2013
Ind won 6 wkts
G Bailey 156, S Watson 102
V Kohli 115*, S Dhawan 100
Sri Lanka
344/9 (50)
Pakistan
345/4 (48.2)
Hyderabad (I)
10 Oct 2023
Pak won 6 wkts
K. Mendis 122, S. Samarwickrama 108
Mohd Rizwan131*, Abdullah Shafique 113
19 The number of innings for David Warner and Rohit Sharma to reach their respective career landmarks of 1000 World Cup runs —Warner against India in Chennai and Rohit against Afghanistan in Delhi, respectively. This is now a new record in World Cup history for batters to aggregate 1000 runs. The previous record was 20 innings jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and A. B. de Villiers. Currently, 24 batters have the distinction of aggregating 1000 runs during their World Cup career (in this edition, Bangladeshi Mushfiqur Rahim became the third to achieve this on 19 October).
Quickest to reach 1000 runs in ODI World Cup cricket
Inns
Mts
Batter (team)
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
100
19
19
David Warner (Aus)
8 Oct 2023
1033
60.76
4
19
19
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
11 Oct 2023
1109
65.24
7
20
20
A. B. de Villiers (SA)
7 Mar 2015
1043
57.94
4
20
20
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
8 Jun 1999
1043
61.35
3
21
21
Sourav Ganguly (Ind)
23 Mar 2007
1006
55.89
4
21
23
Viv Richards (WI)
30 Oct 1987
1013
63.31
3
564 The number of sixes that Rohit Sharma has hit in his international career. This is now the highest by any batter in the history of international cricket played across all three formats — Tests, ODIs and T20Is. During his 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi on 11 October 2023, he hit five sixes, surpassing the previous record of 553 sixes by West Indian Chris Gayle. As of date, Rohit has extended his tally of sixes to 564.
Most sixes hit in international cricket
Intl sixes
Batter (Team)
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave.
Sixes
Sixes
Sixes
Test
ODI
T20I
564
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
455
475
17907
43.35
77
305
182
553
Chris Gayle (WI/ICC)
483
551
19593
37.97
98
331
124
476
Shahid Afridi (Pak/ICC/Asia)
524
508
11196
23.92
52
351
73
398
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
432
474
14676
34.37
107
200
91
383
Martin Guptill (NZ)
367
402
13463
35.90
23
187
173
5 The number of fielders who have the distinction of claiming four catches, the most in a World Cup match. England’s Joe Root, against Afghanistan in Delhi on 15 October 2023, became the latest to emulate four others in the tournament.
Most catches (four) by a fielder in ODI World Cup
Fielder
For
Opp
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result
Mohd Kaif
Ind
SL
Johannesburg
10 Mar 2003
2
Won
Soumya Sarkar
Ban
Sco
Nelson
5 Mar 2015
1
Won
Umar Akmal
Pak
Ire
Adelaide
15 Mar 2015
1
Won
Chris Woakes
Eng
Pak
Nottingham
3 Jun 2019
1
Lost
Joe Root
Eng
Afg
Delhi
15 Oct 2023
1
Lost
4 The number of batters with the distinction of aggregating 26000 runs in their international cricket career. Virat Kohli, against Bangladesh in Pune on 19 October 2023, became the latest to join this elite list. He also achieved this landmark in fewest number of innings among those in the list. Among current players, Joe Root is the closest to reaching this landmark. However, with 18725 runs, he is still 7275 runs short.
The 26-thousand run club
Intl runs
Batter (Team)
Mts
Inns
Ave.
100
Runs
Runs
Runs
Test
ODI
T20I
34357
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
664
782
48.52
100
15921
18426
10
28016
Kumar Sangakkara (SL/ICC/Asia)
594
666
46.77
63
12400
14234
1382
27483
Ricky Ponting (Aus/ICC)
560
668
45.95
71
13378
13704
401
26026
Virat Kohli (Ind)
511
567
53.99
78
8676
13342
4008
Quickest to reach 26000 international runs — fewest innings and matches
Inns
Mts
Batter (Team)
Runs
Ave.
100
Against
Venue
Date
Format
Result
567
511
Virat Kohli (Ind)
26026
53.99
78
Bangladesh
Pune
19 Oct 2023
ODI
won
600
527
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
26036
48.12
78
England
Lord’s
20 Jul 2007
Test
drawn
624
528
Ricky Ponting (Aus/ICC)
26052
46.77
69
India
Ahmedabad
24 Mar 2011
ODI
lost
625
560
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
26095
46.34
56
Pakistan
Galle
9 Aug 2014
Test
won
1 The number of batters with an average of 50-plus among the 91 players with an aggregate of 10000-plus runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli’s batting average of nearly 54.00 stands out among these players. South African Jacques Kallis and Pakistani Babar Azam are the nearest to Kohli but with an average well below the 50-mark.
Bat Ave.
Batter (Team)
Mts
Inns
Runs
Career Span
53.99
Virat Kohli (Ind)
511
567
26026
2008-
49.10
Jacques Kallis (SAf/ICC/Afr)
519
617
25534
1995-2014
49.03
Babar Azam (Pak)
265
295
12749
2015-
49.00
Michael Hussey (Aus)
302
324
12398
2004-2013
48.89
Joe Root (Eng)
332
431
18725
2012-
8 The number of successive World Cup victories by India against Pakistan. The victory by India against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 14 October 2023 equals the solo record held by Pakistan against Sri Lanka. These are the most significant head-to-head victories by a side without tasting a defeat from the opponent.
Biggest head-to-head victories in World Cup, without tasting defeat
Result
Winner
Loser
From
To
8-0
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
14 Jun 1975
10 Oct 2023
8-0
India
Pakistan
4 Mar 1992
14 Oct 2023
6-0
West Indies
Zimbabwe
13 Jun 1983
24 Feb 2015
6-0
New Zealand
Bangladesh
17 May 1999
13 Oct 2023
5-0 +
New Zealand
Zimbabwe
10 Oct 1987
4 Mar 2011
5-0
Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe
23 Feb 1992
10 Mar 2011
5-0 +
Pakistan
Zimbabwe
27 Feb 1992
1 Mar 2015
+ excludes one no-result game
7 The number of occasions Australian David Warner has managed to cross 150 in a match during his ODI career. His 163 (overall his 21st ODI hundred) against Pakistan in Bengaluru on 20 Oct 2023 has taken his tally of 150-plus scores just below Rohit Sharma’s record eight. Three other players have made five 150-plus scores during their ODI careers.
Batters with most 150+ scores in an ODI career
150+ scores
Batter (Team)
150+
150+
150+
150+
150+
150+
150+
150+
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
8
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
209
264
150
171*
208*
152*
162
159
7
David Warner (Aus)
163
178
173
156
179
166
163
—
5
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
186*
152
163*
175
200*
—
—
—
5
Chris Gayle (WI)
152
153*
152*
215
162
—
—
—
5
Virat Kohli (Ind)
183
154*
160*
157*
166*
-
-
-
All records are correct and updated until 20 October 2023
