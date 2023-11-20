Top ten batting records from ODI World Cup 2023

The ODI World Cup 2023 came to an end on Sunday with Australia beating India in the final to secure a record-extending title.

Batters from across teams produced some exemplary performances throughout the tournament, breaking multiple records in the process.

Here are some of the major batting records to be broken in this World Cup:

Most runs in a World Cup

India’s Virat Kohli broke compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup. Kohli ended the tournament with 765 runs, while Sachin scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup.

Most runs in a debut World Cup

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was arguably the breakout star of the ODI World Cup. The 24-year-old scored 578 runs, the most by a debutant batter in an ODI World Cup.

Most runs by a captain in a World Cup

India’s Rohit Sharma scored 597 runs in the tournament, the second-most in this World Cup. This is also the most accumulated by a captain in a single World Cup, going past the mark set by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson from 2019.

First ODI double hundred in chasing

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell produced an innings of a lifetime, when he smashed a double hundred - the first-ever in an ODI second innings - to help his side to a miraculous win over Afghanistan in a league stage fixture in Mumbai.

Highest team score in World Cups

South Africa smashed the highest score by a team in a World Cup innings, after it posted a total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka in Delhi. Three Proteas batters -- Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram -- thumped hundreds on that day.

Highest successful ODI World Cup chase

Pakistan registered the highest successful chase in ODI World Cups, after it hunted down a 345-run target set by Sri Lanka in Hyderabad during a league stage fixture.

Fastest ODI World Cup hundred

Maxwell also now holds the record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred. The right-handed batter raced to the three-figure mark in 40 balls against Netherlands in Delhi in a league stage match.

Highest score in a World Cup final chase

Travis Head’s match-winning knock of 137 against India in the final is the highest score by a batter in an ODI World Cup final, going past the 107 scored by Aravinda de Silva in the 1996 final.

Most sixes - Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went past West Indies’ Chris Gayle for most sixes in ODI World Cups.

Fastest hundred by an Indian in ODI World Cup

KL Rahul recorded the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in ODI World Cups. The wicket-keeper batter got to his century in 62 balls, against Netherlands, breaking the 63-ball record set by Rohit earlier in the World Cup.