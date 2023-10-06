MagazineBuy Print

Babar Azam’s Indian superfan Alaysha makes 850-km journey from Bhopal to Hyderabad to watch Pakistan captain in action

Alaysha’s phone sports a picture of Azam on the backside, and such is the adulation that she has cut-outs and a dedicated Instagram account where she posts updates of the Pakistan team. 

Published : Oct 06, 2023 19:32 IST , HYDERABAD - 3 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
Alaysha thanked her parents for supporting her dream of watching Babar live in action
Alaysha thanked her parents for supporting her dream of watching Babar live in action | Photo Credit: V.S.Aravind
infoIcon

Alaysha thanked her parents for supporting her dream of watching Babar live in action | Photo Credit: V.S.Aravind

Teenage obsession is knit tightly with emotional attachments, stitched with innumerable memories. The passion runs deep, and the inexplicable love for contemporary heroes stands the test of time.

For 14-year-old Alaysha, her love for Babar Azam has brought her to Hyderabad from Bhopal to watch the Pakistan captain in the flesh. The obsession is such that she claims to be Babar’s ‘biggest fan’ and has come with her family to watch Pakistan play against the Netherlands in its World Cup opener.

“I just love Babar Azam, and whether he scores a century or zero, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s just that I am a huge fan of cricket, and Babar is my favourite player,” Alaysha told  Sportstar.

Her father, Arif Beig, is also a cricket enthusiast, and Alaysha is in town with her family.

“My  Abba (Father) used to watch cricket a lot and still does, and it was in 2020 that I started watching Babar when he was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He played very well in the whole PSL, and I just got hooked,” she said.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. 
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.  | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Alaysha’s phone sports a picture of the Pakistan captain on the back cover, and such is the adulation that she has cut-outs and a dedicated Instagram account where she posts updates of the Pakistan team. 

“It is the first time that Babar is coming to India, and we have planned this trip since the ICC announced the schedule. We wanted to stay at the hotel where the Pakistan team is staying, but the prices were very high, ranging close to Rs 1.5 lakhs, so we decided to stay at another hotel. I have an Instagram fan page, and I keep tagging the Pakistan team,” the 14-year-old said.

Her idol worship did bear fruit as she managed to draw the attention of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq.

ALSO READ: Rachin Ravindra makes a ‘name’ for himself with century on World Cup debut

“Imam-ul-Haq and Hasan Ali have seen and liked my stories, and Imam usually sees my stories, and he is very kind-hearted. I have skipped my exams to watch Pakistan play, and I am looking forward to meeting him,” Alaysha, who studies at Eastern Public School (EPS) in Bhopal, said.

To sustain a passion requires support, and Alaysha thanked her parents for supporting her dream of watching Babar live in action.

“My parents have sacrificed a lot, and it means a lot for me to watch Babar and the Pakistan team play live. It’s a dream come true, and my best friend is from Pakistan, and she is so happy. My friends in Bhopal are very happy and they know if I am not in class, I am busy watching Pakistan play,” she said.

Meanwhile, the lens of the host broadcaster zooms in towards Alaysha and her sister, with her elder brother forming a protective ring and her little sister waving the Pakistan flag.

“I love the Indian team also, and Shubman Gill is my favourite.  Abba ko Rahul Dravid bohot pasand hai (My father likes Rahul Dravid a lot), but I like Kohli... I want to be an entrepreneur and be involved in the game, and that’s my ambition. For now, my dream of watching Babar live has come true, but it will be great if I can just meet him once,” Alaysha said before heading back to her seat cheering for Pakistan. 

