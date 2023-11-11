ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’

The ‘timed out’ episode involving Shakib Al Hasan and Angelo Mathews surfaced during the press conference that Rahul Dravid addressed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.
The India coach was clear in his perspective and said: “Everyone thinks differently. We are all unique creatures. There is no real right and wrong. You can go and debate both the situations. You can debate whether we have to stick to the rules. Or you have to sometimes give some leeway for the spirit of cricket.”
“There will be people on both sides and it is fine to have these differences. When someone wants to take the letter of the rule to the last nth degree, he is just following the rules. You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule.”
