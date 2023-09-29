MagazineBuy Print

Rain washes out South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup warm-up match in Thiruvananthapuram

As heavy rains lashed the city, the teams were confined to their respective hotels and after rounds of inspection, the match officials called off the game around 3.45pm due to steady rain and wet outfields.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 16:37 IST , THIRUVANANTHAPURAM - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Officials and umpires talk after inspecting the ground following heavy rains that delay the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.
Officials and umpires talk after inspecting the ground following heavy rains that delay the start of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Officials and umpires talk after inspecting the ground following heavy rains that delay the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: AP

The ODI World Cup warm-up game between South Africa and Afghanistan was abandoned due to incessant rain on Friday.

As heavy rains lashed the city, the teams were confined to their respective hotels and after rounds of inspection, the match officials called off the game around 3.45pm due to steady rain and wet outfields.

A few members of the Afghanistan team reached the Greenfield International Stadium later in the afternoon, but by then, the match was called off.

Earlier in the day, Australia and The Netherlands cancelled their training sessions, and there’s a cloud of uncertainty over their warm-up game on Saturday, too.

According to the meteorological department, two low pressures have formed over the Arabian Sea Konkan-Goa coast and northeast Bay of Bengal, leading to Kerala experiencing widespread rains, accompanied by strong winds till Monday.

Follow | World Cup 2023 Live Score, Warm-Ups

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasargod. A yellow alert has been issued in the rest of the districts.

Afghanistan will fly down to Guwahati on Saturday for its second warm-up game, whereas South Africa is scheduled to play New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on Monday.

The Indian team will reach the city on Sunday for its final warm-up game against The Netherlands on October 3, and according to the Kerala Cricket Association officials, tickets are sold out for the game. However, with the inclement weather conditions prevailing in the State, the teams and the organisers would expect things to get better over the next couple of days.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

South Africa /

Afghanistan

