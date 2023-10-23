MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG head-to-head record; Pakistan vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets

PAK vs AFG head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 08:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam with teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam with teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam
infoIcon

Pakistan captain Babar Azam with teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Pakistan and Afghanistan will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The neighbours have clashed seven times so far, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all seven occasions. The two teams have gone against each other only once in the ODI World Cup.

Both the teams are heading into the game after facing a loss in their previous matches and will now look forward to redeeming themselves and grab those two crucial points.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

PAK vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 7
Pakistan won: 7
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: Pakistan won by 59 runs (Colombo, 2023)
PAK vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
PAK (highest score) vs AFG: 302/9 (49.5) (Hambantota, 2023)
PAK (lowest score) vs AFG: 198/3 (37.1) (Sharjah, 2012)
AFG (highest score) vs PAK: 300/5 (50) (Hambantota, 2023)
AFG (lowest score) vs PAK: 59 (19.2) (Hambantota, 2023)
PAK (highest individual score) vs AFG: Umar Akmal 102* (89)
PAK (best bowling) vs AFG: Haris Rauf 5/18 (6.2)
AFG (highest individual score) vs PAK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz 151 (151)
AFG (best bowling) vs PAK: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/33 (10)

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs AFG ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) 5 281 56.20 73.17 91
Babar Azam (PAK) 5 224 44.80 74.66 66
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 174 58.00 81.69 151

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 5 12 4.19 15.25 4/47
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 5 9 3.90 21.66 3/33
Rashid Khan (AFG) 5 7 4.66 33.28 3/46

