ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur backs Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to come good against Netherlands

The 25-year-old all-rounder has struggled to make an impact in the two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia, registering scores of 16 and 9 and picking just one wicket from two outings.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 20:27 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
File Photo: Arthur, however, believes that Shadab Khan needs one good outing to make an impact. 
File Photo: Arthur, however, believes that Shadab Khan needs one good outing to make an impact.  | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Arthur, however, believes that Shadab Khan needs one good outing to make an impact.  | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan’s director of cricket Mickey Arthur threw his weight behind all-rounder Shadab Khan as his team takes on the Netherlands in its World Cup 2023 opener here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.



Arthur, however, believes that the all-rounder needs one good outing to make an impact. “I wholeheartedly back Shadab’s ability and he is a wonderful cricketer. He is exceptional and he is a bit short of confidence. He is one performance away from getting the confidence back and will have a really big influence in this World Cup. I am not worried about Shadab,” said the South African-Australian during a press conference.

The form of the bowlers is also a cause of concern as Pakistan conceded 697 runs in the two warm-up games, picking just 12 wickets and struggling to make inroads.

“Form comes and goes, but the quality of the players in the positions is undoubted. We are just making sure that those guys are there in a great space technically and mentally and hopefully they click tomorrow, and from there the confidence just grows. I have no worries about the skills of the players. They are one performance away from getting their confidence and hopefully, we get that one tomorrow,” Arthur said while defending his bowlers.  

Netherlands’ batting all-rounder Bas de Leede is confident that his team will come up with a good show against Pakistan.

“I think we are excited and spent quite a bit of time in India and the closer you are going to get to the first game, the more excited you are going to get. I think we are ready and we did spend some time in Bangalore and have the right preparation for tomorrow’s game,” he said.

“It’s been a long time for us in the World Cups and it’s a very young group and we are in the right space to play against Pakistan tomorrow and hopefully beat them,” he added. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

