Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table

First, here is how the points table looks after match No. 30 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India 6 6 0 12 +1.405 2. South Africa 6 5 1 10 +2.032 3. New Zealand 6 4 2 8 +1.232 4. Australia 6 4 2 8 +0.970 5. Afghanistan 6 3 3 6 -0.718 6. Sri Lanka 6 2 4 4 -0.275 7. Pakistan 6 2 4 4 -0.387 8. Netherlands 6 2 4 4 -1.277 9. Bangladesh 6 1 5 2 -1.338 10. England 6 1 5 2 -1.652

Remaining fixtures: BAN, NZ, ENG

Four losses on the trot have marred Pakistan’s World Cup dreams, which started with two resounding wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Sitting in seventh place with four points, Pakistan needs to win all three matches left to get to 10 points.

Further, at least one of New Zealand or Australia has to lose two games or more. Thirdly, Sri Lanka, level on points with Pakistan, has to lose at least one game, preferably against lower-ranked Bangladesh.

Lastly, Afghanistan, with two more points than Pakistan, has to win only one. If it wins two, only one of Afghanistan and Pakistan will advance.

Here is how Pakistan makes it past the group stage:

PAK vs BAN - PAK

NZ vs SA - SA

IND vs SL - IND

NED vs AFG - AFG

NZ vs PAK - PAK

ENG vs AUS - AUS

IND vs SA - IND/SA

BAN vs SL - BAN

AUS vs AFG - AUS

ENG vs NED - ENG

NZ vs SL - SL

SA vs AFG - SA

AUS vs BAN - AUS

ENG vs PAK - PAK

IND vs NED - IND

Here, Pakistan ends up with 10 points while New Zealand and Afghanistan have eight points each. Sri Lanka too fails to advance with six points.