MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table

Here’s how Pakistan can still reach the semifinals of ODI World Cup 2023.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 11:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam having a word with coach Grant Bradburn (R) as he inspects the pitch ahead of their match against Bangladesh.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam having a word with coach Grant Bradburn (R) as he inspects the pitch ahead of their match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Pakistan captain Babar Azam having a word with coach Grant Bradburn (R) as he inspects the pitch ahead of their match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

First, here is how the points table looks after match No. 30 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India 6 6 0 12 +1.405
2. South Africa 6 5 1 10 +2.032
3. New Zealand 6 4 2 8 +1.232
4. Australia 6 4 2 8 +0.970
5. Afghanistan 6 3 3 6 -0.718
6. Sri Lanka 6 2 4 4 -0.275
7. Pakistan 6 2 4 4 -0.387
8. Netherlands 6 2 4 4 -1.277
9. Bangladesh 6 1 5 2 -1.338
10. England 6 1 5 2 -1.652

Remaining fixtures: BAN, NZ, ENG

Follow | PAK vs BAN live

Four losses on the trot have marred Pakistan’s World Cup dreams, which started with two resounding wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. 

Sitting in seventh place with four points, Pakistan needs to win all three matches left to get to 10 points.

Further, at least one of New Zealand or Australia has to lose two games or more. Thirdly, Sri Lanka, level on points with Pakistan, has to lose at least one game, preferably against lower-ranked Bangladesh. 

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup 2023: What do India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh need to do to reach semifinals? qualification scenarios explained

Lastly, Afghanistan, with two more points than Pakistan, has to win only one. If it wins two, only one of Afghanistan and Pakistan will advance. 

Here is how Pakistan makes it past the group stage:

PAK vs BAN - PAK

NZ vs SA - SA

IND vs SL - IND

NED vs AFG - AFG

NZ vs PAK - PAK

ENG vs AUS - AUS

IND vs SA - IND/SA

BAN vs SL - BAN

AUS vs AFG - AUS

ENG vs NED - ENG

NZ vs SL - SL

SA vs AFG - SA

AUS vs BAN - AUS

ENG vs PAK - PAK

IND vs NED - IND

Here, Pakistan ends up with 10 points while New Zealand and Afghanistan have eight points each. Sri Lanka too fails to advance with six points.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Trott wants Afghanistan batsmen to score centuries
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM in Kolkata; Can PAK still qualify for semis?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi Arabia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM in Kolkata; Can PAK still qualify for semis?
    Team Sportstar
  2. How can Afghanistan reach semifinals of ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: What do India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh need to do to reach semifinals? qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Trott wants Afghanistan batsmen to score centuries
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM in Kolkata; Can PAK still qualify for semis?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi Arabia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment