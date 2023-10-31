Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table

First, here is how the points table looks after match No. 30 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. India
|6
|6
|0
|12
|+1.405
|2. South Africa
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+2.032
|3. New Zealand
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+1.232
|4. Australia
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.970
|5. Afghanistan
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.718
|6. Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.275
|7. Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.387
|8. Netherlands
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-1.277
|9. Bangladesh
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.338
|10. England
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.652
Remaining fixtures: BAN, NZ, ENG
Four losses on the trot have marred Pakistan’s World Cup dreams, which started with two resounding wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
Sitting in seventh place with four points, Pakistan needs to win all three matches left to get to 10 points.
Further, at least one of New Zealand or Australia has to lose two games or more. Thirdly, Sri Lanka, level on points with Pakistan, has to lose at least one game, preferably against lower-ranked Bangladesh.
Lastly, Afghanistan, with two more points than Pakistan, has to win only one. If it wins two, only one of Afghanistan and Pakistan will advance.
Here is how Pakistan makes it past the group stage:
PAK vs BAN - PAK
NZ vs SA - SA
IND vs SL - IND
NED vs AFG - AFG
NZ vs PAK - PAK
ENG vs AUS - AUS
IND vs SA - IND/SA
BAN vs SL - BAN
AUS vs AFG - AUS
ENG vs NED - ENG
NZ vs SL - SL
SA vs AFG - SA
AUS vs BAN - AUS
ENG vs PAK - PAK
IND vs NED - IND
Here, Pakistan ends up with 10 points while New Zealand and Afghanistan have eight points each. Sri Lanka too fails to advance with six points.
