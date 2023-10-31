Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK v BAN match today?

With a top four spot looking unlikely, Pakistan will play for pride against an out-of-sorts Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

PAK vs BAN Predicted Playing XI

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 31.

What time will PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can one watch PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.