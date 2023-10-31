MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK v BAN match today?

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on October 31 in Kolkata.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 09:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shakib Al Hasan during net practice ahead of Bangladesh’s match against Pakistan.
Shakib Al Hasan during net practice ahead of Bangladesh's match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shakib Al Hasan during net practice ahead of Bangladesh’s match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

With a top four spot looking unlikely, Pakistan will play for pride against an out-of-sorts Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

PAK vs BAN Predicted Playing XI

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 31.

What time will PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can one watch PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

