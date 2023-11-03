How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?

Pakistan stemmed its run of defeats at the 2023 ODI World Cup with a comprehensive win against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31.

With this win Pakistan took its points tally to six, thereby staying in contention for a place in the semifinal.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squad

Ahead of the crucial encounter against New Zealand in Bengaluru here are the scenarios explaining Pakistan’s chances of making the final four in the tournament.

Scenario 1: PAK loses to NZ

Defeat against New Zealand will put an end to Pakistan’s semifinal hopes at the 2023 World Cup as New Zealand and one of Afghanistan or Australia is guaranteed to finish the competition with ten points. Pakistan will be stranded on six points from seven games and can only take its tally up to eight points if it defeats the Netherlands in its final encounter.

Scenario 2: PAK beats NZ and NED; NZ loses to SL

A win against New Zealand in Bengaluru will maintain Pakistan’s chances of making the semifinal of the tournament. Pakistan will then look for a favour from Sri Lanka who play New Zealand in its final group match on November 9.

If SL manages to win the contest, and PAK beats NED in its final match, it will finish on ten points, two ahead of NZ. PAK will then need other favourable results to go its way to make it through.

The team will be then hoping that one of AUS or SA can beat AFG to restrict it from going beyond the 10-point mark, after which net-run rate will come into play. If AFG wins both its matches and AUS wins two out of its remaining three, PAK will be eliminated.

Scenario 3: PAK beats NZ and NED, NZ beat SL

If New Zealand manages a win against Sri Lanka in its last match of the league phase then Pakistan will be embroiled in a net-run rate tussle with the Black Caps after finishing level on points with them -- provided it wins its final encounter against the Netherlands.

Adding to this net-run rate calculation, the team will also require the results from the AFG vs AUS and AFG vs SA matches to go its way to qualify for the semifinal with ten points.