Rohit Sharma completes 500 runs in World Cup 2023, equals Tendulkar record

Rohit Sharma completed 500 runs in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup during India’s match against Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This marked the first time that two Indian batters registered runs in excess of 500 in a single edition of the World Cup.

Earlier, Virat Kohli completed 500 runs at this World Cup against South Africa in Kolkata.

Rohit also became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup on multiple occasions.

