Rohit Sharma completes 500 runs in World Cup 2023, equals Tendulkar record

This marked the first time that two Indian batters registered runs in excess of 500 in a single edition of the World Cup.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 15:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma of India in action.
Rohit Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Rohit Sharma completed 500 runs in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup during India’s match against Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA vs NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION

This marked the first time that two Indian batters registered runs in excess of 500 in a single edition of the World Cup.

Earlier, Virat Kohli completed 500 runs at this World Cup against South Africa in Kolkata.

Rohit also became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup on multiple occasions.

More to follow...

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

