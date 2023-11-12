Rohit Sharma completed 500 runs in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup during India’s match against Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA vs NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION
This marked the first time that two Indian batters registered runs in excess of 500 in a single edition of the World Cup.
Earlier, Virat Kohli completed 500 runs at this World Cup against South Africa in Kolkata.
Rohit also became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup on multiple occasions.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Rohit Sharma completes 500 runs in World Cup 2023, equals Tendulkar record
- India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit completes half century, Kohli joins after Gill wicket - IND v NED match updates
- India’s highest PowerPlay scores in World Cup 2023
- MotoGP 2023: Bastianini wins Malaysian Grand Prix as Bagnaia extends title lead
- India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE