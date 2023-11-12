MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma picks first ODI wicket in more than 11 years

Skipper Rohit Sharma picked his first ODI wicket since 2012 during India’s 160-run win over Netherlands in a World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 21:36 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma picks first ODI wicket in more than 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NED: India tops with nine wins; Sri Lanka, Netherlands miss out on Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India records its longest winning streak in single edition of ODI World Cup, beats Netherlands by 160 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli picks fifth ODI wicket, gets Scott Edwards caught behind
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli picks fifth ODI wicket, gets Scott Edwards caught behind
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NED: India tops with nine wins; Sri Lanka, Netherlands miss out on Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Netherlands HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023: India wins by 160 runs, extends winning run to nine games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment