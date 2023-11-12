ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma picks first ODI wicket in more than 11 years

Skipper Rohit Sharma picked his first ODI wicket since 2012 during India’s 160-run win over Netherlands in a World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
