Shakib Al Hasan, the crowd-favourite all-rounder from Bangladesh, looks to end on a high in World Cup 2023

A few off-field altercations have, at times, plagued his image. But in terms of purely the game, Shakib Al Hasan has secured a place among the greatest all-rounders of all time.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 12:55 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Shakib – as has been the case throughout his career – complimented a decent batting outing with his bowling prowess to help Bangladesh put up a fight against New Zealand in Chennai.
Shakib – as has been the case throughout his career – complimented a decent batting outing with his bowling prowess to help Bangladesh put up a fight against New Zealand in Chennai.
Shakib – as has been the case throughout his career – complimented a decent batting outing with his bowling prowess to help Bangladesh put up a fight against New Zealand in Chennai.

Ask the Bangladesh cricket faithful about their favourite player in the team and the overwhelming odds are that the response would be Shakib Al Hasan.

The script at the M. A. Chidambaram in Chennai ahead of Bangladesh’s ICC World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand was no different as a band of green-clad fans, some with a tiger figurine atop their caps, shouted their captain’s name when engaged with the question.

Bangladesh cricket has been blessed with four generational stars over the last decade and a half, with Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and the now-retired Mashrafe Mortaza joining Shakib at the forefront of the team’s zenith.

But, with the sheer weight of records he has accumulated, there will be very few counter-arguments on calling Shakib the greatest to don the green and red jersey of the Tigers.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after taking a wicket against England in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after taking a wicket against England in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after taking a wicket against England in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Only Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi have matched Shakib’s record of 7000+ runs and 300+ wickets in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket. Add to that his 4000+ runs and 200+ wickets in Tests and Shakib finds his place among the creme de la creme of international all-rounders in history.

He is no slouch in the shortest format either, with 2000+ runs and 140+ wickets in T20Is apart from his exploits in leagues around the globe.

Shakib’s importance was brought to the fore again in the match against New Zealand in Chennai, as he built an important stand with Mushfiqur to save Bangladesh’s blushes after being reduced to 56-4 within the 13th over.

After a slow and careful start, the southpaw endured a frustrating few deliveries, missing a few cuts and punches outside off stump against the pacers, but he battled on to take Bangladesh past 150 within 30 overs.

A strain in the thigh while completing a quick single, possibly due to the heat and humidity at the venue, saw him needing medical attention.

The skipper switched gears thereafter, going after the bowling, which eventually led to his dismissal at 40.

Shakib – as has been the case throughout his career – complimented a decent batting outing with his bowling prowess.

He trapped Devon Conway, a crowd favourite – as he plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League – and the tournament’s leading scorer, in front, foxing him with his pace variation.

A few off-field altercations and his on-field demeanour have, at times, plagued his image in the cricketing fraternity, with an alleged bust-up with Tamim, just ahead of the World Cup, being the latest controversy surrounding him. But in terms of purely cricket, Shakib has unparallel as an all-rounders in Bangladesh.

File Photo: An alleged bust-up with Tamim, just ahead of the World Cup, was the latest controversy surrounding Shakib as a captain.
File Photo: An alleged bust-up with Tamim, just ahead of the World Cup, was the latest controversy surrounding Shakib as a captain.
File Photo: An alleged bust-up with Tamim, just ahead of the World Cup, was the latest controversy surrounding Shakib as a captain.

Will Bangladesh ever have a player capable of nearing, let alone surpassing, Shakib’s fabled legacy?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is being touted as a possible long-term successor to Shakib. His batting has eventually blossomed over the last year after half a decade of mediocrity, but the Off Spinner is yet to make his aggregate performances across the three departments lead to match wins for the country.

The 2023 World Cup could see the end of an era in Bangladesh cricket and its talismanic all-rounder’s achievements will be recorded in cricket history for the upcoming generations of cricket fans to venerate.

