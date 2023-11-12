MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul register highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup

India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul registered the highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cups during their side’s match against Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 17:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shreyas Iyer, right, and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands.
India’s Shreyas Iyer, right, and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP
infoIcon

India’s Shreyas Iyer, right, and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP

India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul registered the highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cups during their side’s match against Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Indian duo went past the 204-run mark set by Australia’s Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge during the 2007 edition, coincidentally against the Netherlands.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA-vs-NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION

Shreyas and Rahul’s partnership, which ended at 208, is also the fourth-highest by an Indian fourth-wicket pair in ODIs. This is also the third-highest partnership in this World Cup.

The duo’s partnership helped India to a 410-run total, its second-highest in the ODI World Cups.

During their stands, Rahul recorded the fastest century by an Indian batter in a World Cup, when he reached the milestone in 62 deliveries, against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who hit a century in 63 deliveries during India’s match against Afghanistan.

Shreyas’ ton was also his first century in ODI World Cups.

Related Topics

Shreyas Iyer /

KL Rahul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul register highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NED: KL Rahul hits fastest hundred by Indian in World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup: Full list of India’s highest innings totals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34
    AP
  5. Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top
    Team Sportstar
  2. India records its second-highest World Cup total during IND vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NED: KL Rahul hits fastest hundred by Indian in World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul register highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup: Full list of India’s highest innings totals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul register highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NED: KL Rahul hits fastest hundred by Indian in World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup: Full list of India’s highest innings totals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34
    AP
  5. Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment