Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul register highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup

India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul registered the highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cups during their side’s match against Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Indian duo went past the 204-run mark set by Australia’s Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge during the 2007 edition, coincidentally against the Netherlands.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA-vs-NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION

Shreyas and Rahul’s partnership, which ended at 208, is also the fourth-highest by an Indian fourth-wicket pair in ODIs. This is also the third-highest partnership in this World Cup.

The duo’s partnership helped India to a 410-run total, its second-highest in the ODI World Cups.

During their stands, Rahul recorded the fastest century by an Indian batter in a World Cup, when he reached the milestone in 62 deliveries, against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who hit a century in 63 deliveries during India’s match against Afghanistan.

Shreyas’ ton was also his first century in ODI World Cups.