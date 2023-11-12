MagazineBuy Print

Shreyas Iyer scores maiden World Cup hundred during IND vs NED

India’s Shreyas Iyer scored the maiden World Cup century during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023

Team Sportstar
India’s Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup match against Netherlands.
India’s Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

