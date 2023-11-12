India’s Shreyas Iyer scored the maiden World Cup century during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA-vs-NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 360/3 (46); Shreyas smashes century as IND eyes huge total
- Shreyas Iyer scores maiden World Cup hundred during IND vs NED
- IND vs NED: India becomes first team to register five 50+ scores in an innings in World Cups
- Hope ICC suspending SLC does not affect our schedule, U19 World Cup: Skipper Mendis
- Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE