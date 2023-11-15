Most ODI runs in a calendar year: Gill equals Ganguly during IND vs NZ CWC23 match, Sachin at top

Shubman Gill crossed Sourav Ganguly in the list of most runs in a calendar year during India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter went past the former India captain’s tally of 1579 runs in the year 2000. Gill crossed the tally in his 28th innings of the year. Overall, Gill sits joint-seventh in the list.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in a year when he hit 1894 runs in 33 innings in 1998.

Gill’s innings was cut short after he retired hurt on 79 off 65 deliveries due to cramps.

