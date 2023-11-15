MagazineBuy Print

Most ODI runs in a calendar year: Gill equals Ganguly during IND vs NZ CWC23 match, Sachin at top

The 24-year-old batter went equalled the former India captain’s tally of 1579 runs in the year 2000.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 15:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill in action.
India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Shubman Gill crossed Sourav Ganguly in the list of most runs in a calendar year during India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

The right-handed batter went past the former India captain’s tally of 1579 runs in the year 2000. Gill crossed the tally in his 28th innings of the year. Overall, Gill sits joint-seventh in the list.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in a year when he hit 1894 runs in 33 innings in 1998.

Gill’s innings was cut short after he retired hurt on 79 off 65 deliveries due to cramps.

MORE TO FOLLOW

