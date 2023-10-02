MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka

Bavuma went back home ahead of South Africa’s warm-up matches due to family reasons.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 22:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is set to join his team in New DelhI.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is set to join his team in New DelhI. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is set to join his team in New DelhI. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is on his way back to India and will join the team in New Delhi on Tuesday, the team spokesperson said.

Bavuma went back home ahead of South Africa’s warm-up matches due to family reasons.

Expectedly, Bavuma is arriving in time ahead of his team’s opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup on October 7 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

- More to follow

Related Topics

Temba Bavuma /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Team India goes full-throttle in the nets ahead of warm-up game against The Netherlands
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Bowlers in focus for Pakistan as it takes on Australia in second warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Former chief selector Sandeep Patil welcomes Ashwin’s inclusion in India’s ODI World Cup squad
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. ODI World Cups: How role of all-rounders has evolved from 1975 to 2019
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment