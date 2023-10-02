ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is on his way back to India and will join the team in New Delhi on Tuesday, the team spokesperson said.
Bavuma went back home ahead of South Africa’s warm-up matches due to family reasons.
Expectedly, Bavuma is arriving in time ahead of his team’s opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup on October 7 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
- More to follow
