IND vs NED: Virat Kohli becomes highest run scorer of ODI World Cup 2023

Kohli went past South Africa’s Quinton de Kock at the top of the list during India’s match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 16:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot.
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli became the leading run scorer of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 during India’s match against Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Kohli hit a half century against the Dutch to move past South Africa’s Quinton de Kock who managed 591 runs in nine innings.

After his 56-ball 51, Kohli had 594 runs in the tournament at an average of 99. He hit five half-centuries and two hundreds. Kohli, however, fell short of becoming the third Indian batter to hit 600 runs in the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, in 2019, and Sachin Tendulkar, in 2003, are only Indian batters to cross the 600-run mark.

Kohli, as well as de Kock, will have one more innings to add to their run tally.

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli

