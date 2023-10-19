Virat Kohli bowls in ODI World Cup after eight years during India vs Bangladesh

Star India batter Virat Kohli rolled his arm during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was bowling the ninth over, got injured after delivering the third ball. Following that, Kohli came on to bowl the remainder of the over as Hardik hobbled off the field.

Out of the 285 ODI matches he has featured in, Kohli has bowled at least one ball in 49 innings so far. He has also taken four wickets.

When did Virat Kohli last bowl in ODIs?

Kohli last bowled a delivery in ODIs against Sri Lanka on August 31, 2017. In that match, he bowled two overs and conceded 12 runs.

In ODI World Cups, he bowled one over against Australia in the 2015 semifinals and conceded seven runs.

Overall, Kohli has taken eight wickets across formats in the 161.5 overs he has bowled in international cricket.

Virat Kohli - the bowler

Kohli, having bowled 161.5 overs (107.2 in ODIs, 25.2 in T20Is and 29.1 in Tests) across 73 international innings, has picked up eight wickets. The most overs Kohli has bowled in an innings is in a 2012 Test vs Australia in Sydney.

He has bowled one ball at least in 49 different ODI innings. In 46 of those, he has bowled at least an over.

Kohli still remains the only bowler to pick up a T20I wicket off the zeroth delivery of his career. He got Kevin Pietersen stumped by MS Dhoni off his first T20I delivery which was ruled a wide.

Kohli, who called himself a “quick” bowler during the U19 World Cup days in 2008, has taken four List A wickets, which have come in ODIs.K

Kohli had picked five wickets in the 2008 U19 WC that India won. He has eight T20 wickets in his career, four in internationals, and four in IPL (Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Chamara Silva, Brendon McCullum, Wriddhiman Saha).

Kohli has dismissed Alastair Cook, Craig Kieswetter, Brendon McCullum, and Quinton de Kock in ODIs and Pietersen, Samit Patel, Mohammed Hafeez and Johnson Charles in T20Is.