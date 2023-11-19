IND vs AUS: Kohli becomes fourth Indian to score fifty in ODI World Cup final

Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian batter to score a half-century in an ODI World Cup final during India’s 2023 summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
He reached his half-century off 56 balls to register his fifth consecutive score in excess of 50 and ninth of the tournament.
Gautam Gambhir’s 97 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka is the highest individual score by an Indian in a World Cup final, followed by MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 in the same match. Virender Sehwag’s 82 in the 2003 final against Australia is third on the list.
Kohli was dismissed on 54 off 63 balls by Australia skipper Pat Cummins in the 29th over after forging a 67-run stand with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket.
