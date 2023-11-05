Virat Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become third-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

India’s Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer in Men’s ODI World Cup history during his side’s match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

FOLLOW IND VS SA WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Kohli, who turned 35 today, is now only behind his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar and Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the World Cup run-getters tally.

During his knock today, Kohli became only the fourth batter to cross 1500 runs in the ODI World Cup.

🚨RECORD ALERT🚨



Virat Kohli becomes only the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to score more than 500 runs in a single men's ODI World Cup



READ: https://t.co/1M76rCxlFN#CWC23#INDvsSApic.twitter.com/9XdMFQD3Kt — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 5, 2023

Earlier Kohli became the 17th batter to score 500 or more in a men’s ODI World Cup. He is only the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Sachin Tendulkar -- who has done it twice -- and Rohit Sharma.

The right-handed batter also became the third to breach the 500-run mark in this World Cup, after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra.

Kohli also became only the second batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score 6000 runs in ODIs in India.

Top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup