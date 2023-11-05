MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become third-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

India’s Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer in Men’s ODI World Cup history during his side’s match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa.
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri

India’s Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer in Men’s ODI World Cup history during his side’s match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

FOLLOW IND VS SA WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Kohli, who turned 35 today, is now only behind his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar and Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the World Cup run-getters tally.

During his knock today, Kohli became only the fourth batter to cross 1500 runs in the ODI World Cup.

Earlier Kohli became the 17th batter to score 500 or more in a men’s ODI World Cup. He is only the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Sachin Tendulkar -- who has done it twice -- and Rohit Sharma.

The right-handed batter also became the third to breach the 500-run mark in this World Cup, after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra.

Kohli also became only the second batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score 6000 runs in ODIs in India.

Top run-scorers in Men’s ODI World Cup

Name Innings Runs Average High Score
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 44 2278 56.95 152
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 42 1743 45.86 140*
Virat Kohli (IND) 34 1571 58.18 107
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 35 1532 56.74 124
Rohit Sharma (IND) 25 1420 61.73 140

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Kumar Sangakkara /

India /

Sachin Tendulkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Marco Jansen concedes most runs by South Africa bowler in World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become third-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli hits 49th ODI century; India manages 326/5 in 50 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Arsenal manager Arteta calls controversial Newcastle goal ‘an absolute disgrace’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs SA: Marco Jansen concedes most runs by South Africa bowler in World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Virat Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become third-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Marco Jansen concedes most runs by South Africa bowler in World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become third-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli hits 49th ODI century; India manages 326/5 in 50 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Arsenal manager Arteta calls controversial Newcastle goal ‘an absolute disgrace’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment