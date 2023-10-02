Virat Kohli origin story: A student who looked like a leader, and then became one

On May 30, 1998, a young Virat Kohli and his father, Prem Kohli, entered the West Delhi Cricket Academy (WDCA), marking the beginning of a remarkable journey. Virat’s deep desire to become a cricketer was evident even at the age of nine, and his father’s support was unwavering. Raj Kumar Sharma, the academy’s coach, was struck by Virat’s intense focus and determination.

Despite the initial promise shown by his brother, Vikas, Virat quickly surged ahead. Sharma recalled the moment he saw the spark in Virat. “A flat throw that thudded into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. The ball came in at a searing speed. The power behind that throw stunned me. It clearly showed that he had the basics in place: passion, talent, and discipline,” he says.

Virat’s commitment to the academy was unwavering. His attendance was never in question, and even received coaching from former India medium-fast bowler Atul Wassan. Eight years after that first encounter, Wassan selected Virat in the Delhi team for the Ranji Trophy match at home against Tamil Nadu in 2006.

“Sachin Tendulkar was a genius who inspired thousands of youngsters to look at cricket as a career. Virat followed in his footsteps by working very hard with the devotion of a master craftsman. I call him a craftsman because he has set new benchmarks and crafted one great innings after another every year,” says Sharma.

Virat was exemplary as a student. “Virat never came late for the nets. He looked after his gear so well. He would not like stains on his pads and bats. He was always anxious to dominate. I worried for him sometimes when he insisted on playing in the senior group. I had to admonish him a few times, but then I realised he was ready to take guard at the next level. I gradually promoted him to play with the big boys, and he was soon towering above them with some amazingly consistent performances.

“He wanted to do everything: bat, bowl, and field. During a local under-15 game at the Picnic Hut ground, he was 12, and our team was in a spot of trouble, chasing a total of 220-230. He said, ‘Let me bat up the order, sir’... So, we promoted him, and he took us over the line by scoring a century. We won comfortably,” Sharma recalls. “Even though he always batted at no. 4, he’ll pad up with the openers and will restlessly wait for his turn to go in.”

Caring touch: Raj Kumar Sharma has been a father figure to Virat Kohli and has been instrumental in instilling values and principles in him that have helped shape his successful career. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Virat’s ability to lead and inspire his teammates was evident, and he seamlessly transitioned into domestic cricket. Over the years, Sharma has observed Virat’s growth. They continue to discuss batting techniques before every series. “I remember a session we had before the tour to England in 2019. He had failed on the previous trip in 2014 [134 runs in five Tests]. I organised a grassy pitch and got hold of some bowlers who swung the ball well. We focussed on how to leave the ball. I also advised him not to try and play every ball, as is his habit,” Sharma reveals.

What truly impresses Sharma is Virat’s unwavering mental strength, especially during challenging times. Sharma has been a friend in moments of distress and a father figure in life. “His father told me, `I am handing my son to you. He is your son now.’ I have not forgotten those words,” Sharma said.

He vividly recalls the heart-wrenching moment when Virat lost his father during a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. On December 19, 2006, with Virat unbeaten on 40 and Delhi struggling at 103 for five, his father Prem passed away. Despite this tragedy, Virat continued his innings and ensured Delhi avoided the follow-on. “Virat went for the cremation straight from the ground. He made me immensely proud that day. I had asked him to go and bat,” recalls Sharma.

Eight years after his father’s death, Virat added a new chapter to his relationship with Sharma. On September 5, 2014, on Teacher’s Day, Virat, on tour to the United States, gifted his father-figure and mentor a new car. “I answered the bell and found Vikas at the door.” Virat’s brother’s arrival at his house so early in the day was cause for concern for Rajkumar. “Vikas stepped into the house, dialled a number, and handed me the cell phone. ‘Happy Teacher’s Day, sir,’ Virat said, and Vikas put something into my palms.”

A perplexed Rajkumar stepped out with Vikas, and a gleaming Skoda Rapid was parked at the gate.

Growing up, Sharma had taken care of his students’ needs. “After he made it to the Delhi U-15 team, Virat needed a regular supply of bats, and I spoke to Rakesh Mahajan of BDM, and he kindly made the best bats available for Virat. It was a big help,” recalls Sharma.

Virat, like most other Punjabi teenagers, was fond of fast food. “He used to regularly go to Rama Chole Bhature shop in Rajouri Garden (west Delhi), but once he made it to the Indian team, he stopped eating fried stuff to set an example,” says Sharma.

The dashing batsman with the DDA Hari Nagar Sports Complex kids, after he was appointed the captain of the India Under-19 team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sharma helps Virat refine his game through dedicated shot-making sessions, focusing on strokes like the square cut and the cover drive. “He can produce his own batting manual on how to play the big innings. He has done it innumerable times. His 82 not out against Pakistan in Melbourne [2022 T20 World Cup] should rank as the best by an Indian in the modern era. What pressure and what a tremendous response from Virat. He is a case study in producing match-winning shows.”

Sharma also praised Virat’s transformation due to fatherhood, highlighting the supportive role of his wife, Anushka. “She has been a positive influence. Helping him stay focussed and calm. Anushka has been his greatest support in difficult times when he failed with the bat. Virat is also a caring father, sharing parenthood duties like any doting father. He is at ease with whatever he does now to serve Indian cricket for a long time.”

Sharma is confident that Virat will perform well in the upcoming World Cup. What would he tell Virat ahead of his fourth ODI World Cup? “He knows what is best for him. He can change gears during his innings to speed things up and slow down to assess the situation better. His presence galvanises the team. Just stay in the middle and mark his bowlers to attack. India needs him in the middle, and that is what I want him to remember.”