IND vs NED: Virat Kohli picks fifth ODI wicket, gets Scott Edwards caught behind

Virat Kohli picked a wicket during India’s World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, in the 25th over of the innings.

The former India captain had the Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards caught behind in his second over. Before his spell on Sunday, Kohli had bowled 644 deliveries and conceded 677 runs.

This was Kohli’s fifth wicket in One-Day Internationals. He had earlier removed Alaister Cook, Craig Kieswetter, Brendan McCullum and Quinton de Kock.

He had bowled earlier in the tournament as well, against Bangladesh, stepping in to complete Hardik Pandya’s over after his ankled got twisted.