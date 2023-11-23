MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree

Virat Kohli now has six ODI centuries this year after a resurgent 12 months in the format. Here are all the key stats from the 50-over World Cup in India.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 12:38 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Virat Kohli surpassed India great Sachin Tendulkar as he hit his 50th one-day international century in the semifinal win against New Zealand in the World Cup.
Virat Kohli surpassed India great Sachin Tendulkar as he hit his 50th one-day international century in the semifinal win against New Zealand in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Virat Kohli surpassed India great Sachin Tendulkar as he hit his 50th one-day international century in the semifinal win against New Zealand in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Virat Kohli scored a staggering 765 runs in this World Cup, thus becoming the first to cross 700 runs in one edition of the World Cup.

Virat on Mt. 50


50 The number of ODI centuries for Virat Kohli, thus making him the first cricketer in ODI history to do so, during his 117 against New Zealand in Mumbai on 15 Nov 2023. He passed the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar, who held it since scoring his 18th century in September 1998 (while going past West Indian Desmond Haynes’ tally of 17 centuries), which also meant he had the distinction of being the leading century maker in ODI cricket for more than 25 years until Kohli overtook him in the first semifinal in Mumbai. Over the years, few other batters have managed to equal this progressive record, and their details are given below in the notes.

Another table below lists the players who are the first to register the 50th century in first-class cricket, international cricket, List-A cricket, and the latest entrant to the 50th ODI.

The list of batters who, over the years, held the solo record for the maximum number of ODI centuries

Number of 100s

Batter (For)

Runs

Opp

Venue

Date

(ODI#)

Held record for (days)

1 (to 4)

Dennis Amiss (Eng)

103

Aus

Manchester

24 Aug 1972

(2)

10y-4m-7d (3781)

5 (to 7)

Zaheer Abbas (Pak)

105

Ind

Lahore

31 Dec 1982

(164)

2y-15d (746)

8 (to 11)

Viv Richards (WI)

103*

Aus

Sydney

15 Jan 1985

(289)

3y-11m-2d (1432)

12 (to 17)

Desmond Haynes (WI)

101

Pak

Hobart (BO)

17 Dec 1988

(543)

9y-9m-9d (3570)

18 (to 49)

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

127*

Zim

Bulawayo

26 Sep 1998

(1354)

25y-1m-20d (9181)

50

Virat Kohli (Ind)

117

NZ

Mumbai WS

15 Nov 2023

(4703)

5 days*

Notes:

The list of batters who equalled the then record:

** Zaheer Abbas (4 100s) equalled Amiss in Multan on 17 Dec 1982, during his 118 against India

** David Gower (6 100s) equalled Zaheer in Taunton on 11 Jun 1983, during his 130 against Sri Lanka

** Viv Richards (7 100s) equalled Zaheer in Manchester on 31 May 1984, during his 189* against England

** Des Haynes (8 100s) equalled Richards in Bridgetown on 23 Apr 1985, during his 116 against New Zealand

** Gordon Greenidge (9 100s) equalled Richards in Christchurch (Jade) on 29 Mar 1987, during his 133* against New Zealand.

** Des Haynes (9 100s) briefly equalled Richards and Greenidge in Karachi against Sri Lanka on 13 Oct 1987, during his 105 against Sri Lanka, before Richards went ahead in the same match.

** Des Haynes (11 100s) equalled Richards in Adelaide on 10 Dec 1988, during his 111 against Pakistan

** Sachin Tendulkar (17 100s) equalled Haynes in Colombo RPS on 5 Mar 1994, during his 128 against Sri Lanka

** Virat Kohli (49 100s) equalled Tendulkar in Kolkata on 5 Nov 2023, during his 101* against South Africa (on his 35th birthday)


First to reach 50 hundreds across formats

Fifty hundreds

Batter

achieved on

(Details of the 50th 100)

Age

FC 100s

W. G. Grace

14 Jun 1876

(104 for Gloucestershire vs Sussex in Hove)

27y-333d

International 100s

Sachin Tendulkar

26 Nov 2000

(201* vs Zimbabwe in the Nagpur Test)

27y-216d

List A 100s

Sachin Tendulkar

14 Sep 2006

(141* vs West Indies in Kuala Lumpur)

33y-143d

Test 100s

Sachin Tendulkar

19 Dec 2010

(111* vs South Africa in Centurion)

37y-239d

ODI 100s

Virat Kohli

15 Nov 2023

(100* vs New Zealand in Mumbai WS)

35y-10d

Note: For the record, Chris Gayle (22) has the maximum centuries in T20 cricket


765 The aggregate number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in this World Cup. He thus became the first to cross 700 runs in one edition of the World Cup. Over the years, four other players have held the record for the maximum number of runs in a single tournament, with Tendulkar being the only one to appear twice in the list below.

The progressive record for the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup

Runs

Year

Batter (for)

Mts

Inns

Ave.

100/50

333

1975

Glenn Turner (NZ)

4

4

166.50

2/0

384

1983

David Gower (Eng)

7

7

76.80

1/1

471

1987

Graham Gooch (Eng)

8

8

58.88

1/3

523

1996

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

7

7

87.17

2/3

673

2003

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

11

11

61.18

1/6

765

2023

Virat Kohli (Ind)

11

11

95.62

3/6


67 The number of sixes Rohit Sharma hit in ODI matches this calendar year. He thus became the first batter in ODI history to clear the boundary line on 60 or more occasions in a year. The previous record was held by South African A. B. de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015. Rohit surpassed de Villiers’ tally when he hit his first six off the bowling of Dutch off-spinner Colin Ackermann in Bengaluru on 12 Nov 2023.

Most ODI sixes hit by a batter in a calendar year

6s

Batter (for)

Mts

Inns

Runs

Balls

6/inns

Balls/6

Year

67

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

27

26

1255

1072

2.58

16

2023

58

A. B. de Villiers (SA)

20

18

1193

865

3.22

15

2015

56

Chris Gayle (WI)

17

15

753

686

3.73

12

2019


54 The number of times Rohit Sharma has managed to hit over the boundary ropes in all the World Cup tournaments since getting his first in the 2015 edition in Perth against UAE (the bowler was Sri Lankan-born Manjula Guruge). He thus became the first to hit 50 or more sixes in all World Cups.

Most sixes hit in a career by a batter in the World Cup

6s

Batter (for)

Mts

Inns

Runs

Balls

6/inns

Balls/6

WC career span

54

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

28

28

1575

1493

1.93

29

2015-2023

49

Chris Gayle (WI)

35

34

1186

1310

1.44

27

2003-2019

43

Glenn Maxwell (Aus)

27

25

901

562

1.72

13

2015-2023

41

David Warner (Aus)

29

29

1527

1505

1.41

37

2015-2023

37

A. B. de Villiers (SA)

23

22

1207

1029

1.68

28

2007-2015


31 The number of maximums hit by Rohit Sharma in this edition of the World Cup. He thus became the first to hit 30 or more sixes in a single edition of the tournament.

Most sixes hit by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup

6s

Batter (for)

Mts

Inns

Runs

Balls

6/inns

Balls/6

Year

31

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

11

11

597

474

2.82

15

2023

26

Chris Gayle (WI)

6

6

340

290

4.33

11

2015

24

Shreyas Iyer (Ind)

11

11

530

468

2.18

20

2023

24

David Warner (Aus)

11

11

535

494

2.18

21

2023



597 The aggregate number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in this World Cup as a captain. This is now the highest run-aggregate by a player while leading a side. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson had previously held this record with 578 runs during the 2019 edition.

Most runs as a captain in a single edition of a World Cup

Runs

Year

Batter (for)

Mts

Inns

Ave.

100/50

597

2023

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

11

11

54.27

1/3

578

2019

Kane Williamson (NZ)

10

9

82.57

2/2

548

2007

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

11

11

60.88

1/4

539

2007

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

11

9

67.37

1/4

507

2019

Aaron Finch (Aus)

10

10

50.70

2/3


7 The number of wickets claimed by Mohammed Shami in the World Cup match against New Zealand in Mumbai on 15 Nov 2023. This is the first time an Indian bowler has claimed more than six wickets in an ODI match. Shami thus became the 14th bowler in ODI cricket history to take a seven or more-wicket haul in an ODI match and the fifth to do so in a World Cup match. The second table below lists the progressive bowling performance of Indian bowlers in ODI cricket.

7-wicket hauls in a World Cup match

Bowl

(Ov)

Bowler

For

Opponent

Venue

Date

7/15

(7)

Glenn McGrath

Aus

Namibia

Potchefstroom

27 Feb 2003

7/20

(10)

Andy Bichel

Aus

Eng

Port Elizabath

2 Mar 2003

7/33

(9)

Tim Southee

NZ

Eng

Wellington (WTS)

20 Feb 2015

7/51

(10.3)

Winston Davis

WI

Aus

Leeds

11 Jun 1983

7/57

(9.5)

Mohammed Shami

Ind

NZ

Mumbai WS

15 Nov 2023

Notes:

* All the above performances came in a victorious match

* Davis and Shami are the only bowlers in ODI cricket to concede over 50 runs while claiming a seven-wicket haul.

* The best bowling by a spin bowler in the WC is the 5/16 by Pakistani Shahid Afridi against Kenya in Hambantota on 23 Feb 2011, which incidentally, is the 16th best bowling performance in WC history


Best ODI match bowling figures for India — how the record changed hands

Figures

(ov)

Bowler

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

Held record for (days)

2/31

(11)

Eknath Solkar

England

Leeds

13 Jul 1974

Lost

10m-29d (333)

3/15

(9.3)

Madan Lal Sharma

East Africa

Leeds

11 Jun 1975

Won

5y-5m-28d (2008)

4/41

(9.5)

Roger Binny

New Zealand

Perth

9 Dec 1980

Won

12 days

4/30

(10)

Dilip Doshi

New Zealand

Brisbane

21 Dec 1980

Lost

2y-5m-23d (904)

5/43

(12)

Kapil Dev

Australia

Nottingham

13 Jun 1983

Lost

5y-4m-3 (1952)

5/26

(7.3)

Sanjeev Sharma

West Indies

Sharjah

16 Oct 1988

Won

15 days

5/21

(9)

Arshad Ayub

Pakistan

Dhaka

31 Oct 1988

Won

3y-1m-8d (1133)

5/15

(6.5)

Ravi Shastri

Australia

Perth

8 Dec 1991

Won

1y-11m-19d (720)

6/12

(6.1)

Anil Kumble

West Indies

Kolkata

27 Nov 1993

Won

20y-6m-21d (7507)

6/4

(4.4)

Stuart Binny

Bangladesh

Mirpur

17 Jun 2014

Won

9y-4m-29d (3438)

7/57

(9.5)

Mohammed Shami

New Zealand

Mumbai WS

15 Nov 2023

Won

5 days*

Note: Solkar (see above) has the distinction of claiming the first-two wickets for India in ODIs




All records are correct and updated until 19 November 2023 (end of the WC final)

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree
    Mohandas Menon
  2. France players union says heavy workload behind injuries
    Reuters
  3. Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal completes 200 List A wickets with six-wicket haul for Haryana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree
    Mohandas Menon
  2. ODI World Cup legacy: Making the case for a better future
    Shayan Acharya
  3. India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Top moments from ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli’s 50th hundred to Mathews’ timed out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree
    Mohandas Menon
  2. France players union says heavy workload behind injuries
    Reuters
  3. Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal completes 200 List A wickets with six-wicket haul for Haryana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment