ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree

Virat on Mt. 50





50 The number of ODI centuries for Virat Kohli, thus making him the first cricketer in ODI history to do so, during his 117 against New Zealand in Mumbai on 15 Nov 2023. He passed the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar, who held it since scoring his 18th century in September 1998 (while going past West Indian Desmond Haynes’ tally of 17 centuries), which also meant he had the distinction of being the leading century maker in ODI cricket for more than 25 years until Kohli overtook him in the first semifinal in Mumbai. Over the years, few other batters have managed to equal this progressive record, and their details are given below in the notes.

Another table below lists the players who are the first to register the 50th century in first-class cricket, international cricket, List-A cricket, and the latest entrant to the 50th ODI.

The list of batters who, over the years, held the solo record for the maximum number of ODI centuries

Number of 100s Batter (For) Runs Opp Venue Date (ODI#) Held record for (days) 1 (to 4) Dennis Amiss (Eng) 103 Aus Manchester 24 Aug 1972 (2) 10y-4m-7d (3781) 5 (to 7) Zaheer Abbas (Pak) 105 Ind Lahore 31 Dec 1982 (164) 2y-15d (746) 8 (to 11) Viv Richards (WI) 103* Aus Sydney 15 Jan 1985 (289) 3y-11m-2d (1432) 12 (to 17) Desmond Haynes (WI) 101 Pak Hobart (BO) 17 Dec 1988 (543) 9y-9m-9d (3570) 18 (to 49) Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 127* Zim Bulawayo 26 Sep 1998 (1354) 25y-1m-20d (9181) 50 Virat Kohli (Ind) 117 NZ Mumbai WS 15 Nov 2023 (4703) 5 days*

Notes:

The list of batters who equalled the then record:

** Zaheer Abbas (4 100s) equalled Amiss in Multan on 17 Dec 1982, during his 118 against India

** David Gower (6 100s) equalled Zaheer in Taunton on 11 Jun 1983, during his 130 against Sri Lanka

** Viv Richards (7 100s) equalled Zaheer in Manchester on 31 May 1984, during his 189* against England

** Des Haynes (8 100s) equalled Richards in Bridgetown on 23 Apr 1985, during his 116 against New Zealand

** Gordon Greenidge (9 100s) equalled Richards in Christchurch (Jade) on 29 Mar 1987, during his 133* against New Zealand.

** Des Haynes (9 100s) briefly equalled Richards and Greenidge in Karachi against Sri Lanka on 13 Oct 1987, during his 105 against Sri Lanka, before Richards went ahead in the same match.

** Des Haynes (11 100s) equalled Richards in Adelaide on 10 Dec 1988, during his 111 against Pakistan

** Sachin Tendulkar (17 100s) equalled Haynes in Colombo RPS on 5 Mar 1994, during his 128 against Sri Lanka

** Virat Kohli (49 100s) equalled Tendulkar in Kolkata on 5 Nov 2023, during his 101* against South Africa (on his 35th birthday)





First to reach 50 hundreds across formats

Fifty hundreds Batter achieved on (Details of the 50th 100) Age FC 100s W. G. Grace 14 Jun 1876 (104 for Gloucestershire vs Sussex in Hove) 27y-333d International 100s Sachin Tendulkar 26 Nov 2000 (201* vs Zimbabwe in the Nagpur Test) 27y-216d List A 100s Sachin Tendulkar 14 Sep 2006 (141* vs West Indies in Kuala Lumpur) 33y-143d Test 100s Sachin Tendulkar 19 Dec 2010 (111* vs South Africa in Centurion) 37y-239d ODI 100s Virat Kohli 15 Nov 2023 (100* vs New Zealand in Mumbai WS) 35y-10d

Note: For the record, Chris Gayle (22) has the maximum centuries in T20 cricket





765 The aggregate number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in this World Cup. He thus became the first to cross 700 runs in one edition of the World Cup. Over the years, four other players have held the record for the maximum number of runs in a single tournament, with Tendulkar being the only one to appear twice in the list below.

The progressive record for the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup

Runs Year Batter (for) Mts Inns Ave. 100/50 333 1975 Glenn Turner (NZ) 4 4 166.50 2/0 384 1983 David Gower (Eng) 7 7 76.80 1/1 471 1987 Graham Gooch (Eng) 8 8 58.88 1/3 523 1996 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 7 7 87.17 2/3 673 2003 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 11 11 61.18 1/6 765 2023 Virat Kohli (Ind) 11 11 95.62 3/6





67 The number of sixes Rohit Sharma hit in ODI matches this calendar year. He thus became the first batter in ODI history to clear the boundary line on 60 or more occasions in a year. The previous record was held by South African A. B. de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015. Rohit surpassed de Villiers’ tally when he hit his first six off the bowling of Dutch off-spinner Colin Ackermann in Bengaluru on 12 Nov 2023.

Most ODI sixes hit by a batter in a calendar year

6s Batter (for) Mts Inns Runs Balls 6/inns Balls/6 Year 67 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 27 26 1255 1072 2.58 16 2023 58 A. B. de Villiers (SA) 20 18 1193 865 3.22 15 2015 56 Chris Gayle (WI) 17 15 753 686 3.73 12 2019





54 The number of times Rohit Sharma has managed to hit over the boundary ropes in all the World Cup tournaments since getting his first in the 2015 edition in Perth against UAE (the bowler was Sri Lankan-born Manjula Guruge). He thus became the first to hit 50 or more sixes in all World Cups.

Most sixes hit in a career by a batter in the World Cup

6s Batter (for) Mts Inns Runs Balls 6/inns Balls/6 WC career span 54 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 28 28 1575 1493 1.93 29 2015-2023 49 Chris Gayle (WI) 35 34 1186 1310 1.44 27 2003-2019 43 Glenn Maxwell (Aus) 27 25 901 562 1.72 13 2015-2023 41 David Warner (Aus) 29 29 1527 1505 1.41 37 2015-2023 37 A. B. de Villiers (SA) 23 22 1207 1029 1.68 28 2007-2015





31 The number of maximums hit by Rohit Sharma in this edition of the World Cup. He thus became the first to hit 30 or more sixes in a single edition of the tournament.

Most sixes hit by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup

6s Batter (for) Mts Inns Runs Balls 6/inns Balls/6 Year 31 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 11 11 597 474 2.82 15 2023 26 Chris Gayle (WI) 6 6 340 290 4.33 11 2015 24 Shreyas Iyer (Ind) 11 11 530 468 2.18 20 2023 24 David Warner (Aus) 11 11 535 494 2.18 21 2023









597 The aggregate number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in this World Cup as a captain. This is now the highest run-aggregate by a player while leading a side. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson had previously held this record with 578 runs during the 2019 edition.

Most runs as a captain in a single edition of a World Cup

Runs Year Batter (for) Mts Inns Ave. 100/50 597 2023 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 11 11 54.27 1/3 578 2019 Kane Williamson (NZ) 10 9 82.57 2/2 548 2007 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 11 11 60.88 1/4 539 2007 Ricky Ponting (Aus) 11 9 67.37 1/4 507 2019 Aaron Finch (Aus) 10 10 50.70 2/3





7 The number of wickets claimed by Mohammed Shami in the World Cup match against New Zealand in Mumbai on 15 Nov 2023. This is the first time an Indian bowler has claimed more than six wickets in an ODI match. Shami thus became the 14th bowler in ODI cricket history to take a seven or more-wicket haul in an ODI match and the fifth to do so in a World Cup match. The second table below lists the progressive bowling performance of Indian bowlers in ODI cricket.

7-wicket hauls in a World Cup match

Bowl (Ov) Bowler For Opponent Venue Date 7/15 (7) Glenn McGrath Aus Namibia Potchefstroom 27 Feb 2003 7/20 (10) Andy Bichel Aus Eng Port Elizabath 2 Mar 2003 7/33 (9) Tim Southee NZ Eng Wellington (WTS) 20 Feb 2015 7/51 (10.3) Winston Davis WI Aus Leeds 11 Jun 1983 7/57 (9.5) Mohammed Shami Ind NZ Mumbai WS 15 Nov 2023

Notes:

* All the above performances came in a victorious match

* Davis and Shami are the only bowlers in ODI cricket to concede over 50 runs while claiming a seven-wicket haul.

* The best bowling by a spin bowler in the WC is the 5/16 by Pakistani Shahid Afridi against Kenya in Hambantota on 23 Feb 2011, which incidentally, is the 16th best bowling performance in WC history





Best ODI match bowling figures for India — how the record changed hands

Figures (ov) Bowler Opponent Venue Date Result Held record for (days) 2/31 (11) Eknath Solkar England Leeds 13 Jul 1974 Lost 10m-29d (333) 3/15 (9.3) Madan Lal Sharma East Africa Leeds 11 Jun 1975 Won 5y-5m-28d (2008) 4/41 (9.5) Roger Binny New Zealand Perth 9 Dec 1980 Won 12 days 4/30 (10) Dilip Doshi New Zealand Brisbane 21 Dec 1980 Lost 2y-5m-23d (904) 5/43 (12) Kapil Dev Australia Nottingham 13 Jun 1983 Lost 5y-4m-3 (1952) 5/26 (7.3) Sanjeev Sharma West Indies Sharjah 16 Oct 1988 Won 15 days 5/21 (9) Arshad Ayub Pakistan Dhaka 31 Oct 1988 Won 3y-1m-8d (1133) 5/15 (6.5) Ravi Shastri Australia Perth 8 Dec 1991 Won 1y-11m-19d (720) 6/12 (6.1) Anil Kumble West Indies Kolkata 27 Nov 1993 Won 20y-6m-21d (7507) 6/4 (4.4) Stuart Binny Bangladesh Mirpur 17 Jun 2014 Won 9y-4m-29d (3438) 7/57 (9.5) Mohammed Shami New Zealand Mumbai WS 15 Nov 2023 Won 5 days*

Note: Solkar (see above) has the distinction of claiming the first-two wickets for India in ODIs













All records are correct and updated until 19 November 2023 (end of the WC final)