ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree

Virat Kohli scored a staggering 765 runs in this World Cup, thus becoming the first to cross 700 runs in one edition of the World Cup.
Virat on Mt. 50
50 The number of ODI centuries for Virat Kohli, thus making him the first cricketer in ODI history to do so, during his 117 against New Zealand in Mumbai on 15 Nov 2023. He passed the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar, who held it since scoring his 18th century in September 1998 (while going past West Indian Desmond Haynes’ tally of 17 centuries), which also meant he had the distinction of being the leading century maker in ODI cricket for more than 25 years until Kohli overtook him in the first semifinal in Mumbai. Over the years, few other batters have managed to equal this progressive record, and their details are given below in the notes.
Another table below lists the players who are the first to register the 50th century in first-class cricket, international cricket, List-A cricket, and the latest entrant to the 50th ODI.
The list of batters who, over the years, held the solo record for the maximum number of ODI centuries
Number of 100s
Batter (For)
Runs
Opp
Venue
Date
(ODI#)
Held record for (days)
1 (to 4)
Dennis Amiss (Eng)
103
Aus
Manchester
24 Aug 1972
(2)
10y-4m-7d (3781)
5 (to 7)
Zaheer Abbas (Pak)
105
Ind
Lahore
31 Dec 1982
(164)
2y-15d (746)
8 (to 11)
Viv Richards (WI)
103*
Aus
Sydney
15 Jan 1985
(289)
3y-11m-2d (1432)
12 (to 17)
Desmond Haynes (WI)
101
Pak
Hobart (BO)
17 Dec 1988
(543)
9y-9m-9d (3570)
18 (to 49)
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
127*
Zim
Bulawayo
26 Sep 1998
(1354)
25y-1m-20d (9181)
50
Virat Kohli (Ind)
117
NZ
Mumbai WS
15 Nov 2023
(4703)
5 days*
Notes:
The list of batters who equalled the then record:
** Zaheer Abbas (4 100s) equalled Amiss in Multan on 17 Dec 1982, during his 118 against India
** David Gower (6 100s) equalled Zaheer in Taunton on 11 Jun 1983, during his 130 against Sri Lanka
** Viv Richards (7 100s) equalled Zaheer in Manchester on 31 May 1984, during his 189* against England
** Des Haynes (8 100s) equalled Richards in Bridgetown on 23 Apr 1985, during his 116 against New Zealand
** Gordon Greenidge (9 100s) equalled Richards in Christchurch (Jade) on 29 Mar 1987, during his 133* against New Zealand.
** Des Haynes (9 100s) briefly equalled Richards and Greenidge in Karachi against Sri Lanka on 13 Oct 1987, during his 105 against Sri Lanka, before Richards went ahead in the same match.
** Des Haynes (11 100s) equalled Richards in Adelaide on 10 Dec 1988, during his 111 against Pakistan
** Sachin Tendulkar (17 100s) equalled Haynes in Colombo RPS on 5 Mar 1994, during his 128 against Sri Lanka
** Virat Kohli (49 100s) equalled Tendulkar in Kolkata on 5 Nov 2023, during his 101* against South Africa (on his 35th birthday)
First to reach 50 hundreds across formats
Fifty hundreds
Batter
achieved on
(Details of the 50th 100)
Age
FC 100s
W. G. Grace
14 Jun 1876
(104 for Gloucestershire vs Sussex in Hove)
27y-333d
International 100s
Sachin Tendulkar
26 Nov 2000
(201* vs Zimbabwe in the Nagpur Test)
27y-216d
List A 100s
Sachin Tendulkar
14 Sep 2006
(141* vs West Indies in Kuala Lumpur)
33y-143d
Test 100s
Sachin Tendulkar
19 Dec 2010
(111* vs South Africa in Centurion)
37y-239d
ODI 100s
Virat Kohli
15 Nov 2023
(100* vs New Zealand in Mumbai WS)
35y-10d
Note: For the record, Chris Gayle (22) has the maximum centuries in T20 cricket
765 The aggregate number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in this World Cup. He thus became the first to cross 700 runs in one edition of the World Cup. Over the years, four other players have held the record for the maximum number of runs in a single tournament, with Tendulkar being the only one to appear twice in the list below.
The progressive record for the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup
Runs
Year
Batter (for)
Mts
Inns
Ave.
100/50
333
1975
Glenn Turner (NZ)
4
4
166.50
2/0
384
1983
David Gower (Eng)
7
7
76.80
1/1
471
1987
Graham Gooch (Eng)
8
8
58.88
1/3
523
1996
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
7
7
87.17
2/3
673
2003
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
11
11
61.18
1/6
765
2023
Virat Kohli (Ind)
11
11
95.62
3/6
67 The number of sixes Rohit Sharma hit in ODI matches this calendar year. He thus became the first batter in ODI history to clear the boundary line on 60 or more occasions in a year. The previous record was held by South African A. B. de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015. Rohit surpassed de Villiers’ tally when he hit his first six off the bowling of Dutch off-spinner Colin Ackermann in Bengaluru on 12 Nov 2023.
Most ODI sixes hit by a batter in a calendar year
6s
Batter (for)
Mts
Inns
Runs
Balls
6/inns
Balls/6
Year
67
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
27
26
1255
1072
2.58
16
2023
58
A. B. de Villiers (SA)
20
18
1193
865
3.22
15
2015
56
Chris Gayle (WI)
17
15
753
686
3.73
12
2019
54 The number of times Rohit Sharma has managed to hit over the boundary ropes in all the World Cup tournaments since getting his first in the 2015 edition in Perth against UAE (the bowler was Sri Lankan-born Manjula Guruge). He thus became the first to hit 50 or more sixes in all World Cups.
Most sixes hit in a career by a batter in the World Cup
6s
Batter (for)
Mts
Inns
Runs
Balls
6/inns
Balls/6
WC career span
54
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
28
28
1575
1493
1.93
29
2015-2023
49
Chris Gayle (WI)
35
34
1186
1310
1.44
27
2003-2019
43
Glenn Maxwell (Aus)
27
25
901
562
1.72
13
2015-2023
41
David Warner (Aus)
29
29
1527
1505
1.41
37
2015-2023
37
A. B. de Villiers (SA)
23
22
1207
1029
1.68
28
2007-2015
31 The number of maximums hit by Rohit Sharma in this edition of the World Cup. He thus became the first to hit 30 or more sixes in a single edition of the tournament.
Most sixes hit by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup
6s
Batter (for)
Mts
Inns
Runs
Balls
6/inns
Balls/6
Year
31
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
11
11
597
474
2.82
15
2023
26
Chris Gayle (WI)
6
6
340
290
4.33
11
2015
24
Shreyas Iyer (Ind)
11
11
530
468
2.18
20
2023
24
David Warner (Aus)
11
11
535
494
2.18
21
2023
597 The aggregate number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in this World Cup as a captain. This is now the highest run-aggregate by a player while leading a side. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson had previously held this record with 578 runs during the 2019 edition.
Most runs as a captain in a single edition of a World Cup
Runs
Year
Batter (for)
Mts
Inns
Ave.
100/50
597
2023
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
11
11
54.27
1/3
578
2019
Kane Williamson (NZ)
10
9
82.57
2/2
548
2007
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
11
11
60.88
1/4
539
2007
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
11
9
67.37
1/4
507
2019
Aaron Finch (Aus)
10
10
50.70
2/3
7 The number of wickets claimed by Mohammed Shami in the World Cup match against New Zealand in Mumbai on 15 Nov 2023. This is the first time an Indian bowler has claimed more than six wickets in an ODI match. Shami thus became the 14th bowler in ODI cricket history to take a seven or more-wicket haul in an ODI match and the fifth to do so in a World Cup match. The second table below lists the progressive bowling performance of Indian bowlers in ODI cricket.
7-wicket hauls in a World Cup match
Bowl
(Ov)
Bowler
For
Opponent
Venue
Date
7/15
(7)
Glenn McGrath
Aus
Namibia
Potchefstroom
27 Feb 2003
7/20
(10)
Andy Bichel
Aus
Eng
Port Elizabath
2 Mar 2003
7/33
(9)
Tim Southee
NZ
Eng
Wellington (WTS)
20 Feb 2015
7/51
(10.3)
Winston Davis
WI
Aus
Leeds
11 Jun 1983
7/57
(9.5)
Mohammed Shami
Ind
NZ
Mumbai WS
15 Nov 2023
Notes:
* All the above performances came in a victorious match
* Davis and Shami are the only bowlers in ODI cricket to concede over 50 runs while claiming a seven-wicket haul.
* The best bowling by a spin bowler in the WC is the 5/16 by Pakistani Shahid Afridi against Kenya in Hambantota on 23 Feb 2011, which incidentally, is the 16th best bowling performance in WC history
Best ODI match bowling figures for India — how the record changed hands
Figures
(ov)
Bowler
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
Held record for (days)
2/31
(11)
Eknath Solkar
England
Leeds
13 Jul 1974
Lost
10m-29d (333)
3/15
(9.3)
Madan Lal Sharma
East Africa
Leeds
11 Jun 1975
Won
5y-5m-28d (2008)
4/41
(9.5)
Roger Binny
New Zealand
Perth
9 Dec 1980
Won
12 days
4/30
(10)
Dilip Doshi
New Zealand
Brisbane
21 Dec 1980
Lost
2y-5m-23d (904)
5/43
(12)
Kapil Dev
Australia
Nottingham
13 Jun 1983
Lost
5y-4m-3 (1952)
5/26
(7.3)
Sanjeev Sharma
West Indies
Sharjah
16 Oct 1988
Won
15 days
5/21
(9)
Arshad Ayub
Pakistan
Dhaka
31 Oct 1988
Won
3y-1m-8d (1133)
5/15
(6.5)
Ravi Shastri
Australia
Perth
8 Dec 1991
Won
1y-11m-19d (720)
6/12
(6.1)
Anil Kumble
West Indies
Kolkata
27 Nov 1993
Won
20y-6m-21d (7507)
6/4
(4.4)
Stuart Binny
Bangladesh
Mirpur
17 Jun 2014
Won
9y-4m-29d (3438)
7/57
(9.5)
Mohammed Shami
New Zealand
Mumbai WS
15 Nov 2023
Won
5 days*
Note: Solkar (see above) has the distinction of claiming the first-two wickets for India in ODIs
All records are correct and updated until 19 November 2023 (end of the WC final)
Latest on Sportstar
- ODI World Cup review in stats: Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree
- France players union says heavy workload behind injuries
- Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code
- China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal completes 200 List A wickets with six-wicket haul for Haryana
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE