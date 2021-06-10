Cricket Cricket R. Ashwin says difficult to bowl doosra legally India off-spinner R. Ashwin reiterated his view that it is very difficult to bowl the doosra legally and pointed out Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was one of the few who was able to do it properly. Team Sportstar Southampton 10 June, 2021 21:11 IST Saqlain Mushtaq was the only spinner who bowled a "legal doosra" during his playing days, feels India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. - BCCI Team Sportstar Southampton 10 June, 2021 21:11 IST India off-spinner R. Ashwin reiterated his view that it is very difficult to bowl the doosra legally and pointed out Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was one of the few who did it properly. In a show on his YouTube channel, Ashwin was discussing the history of 'doosra' or the delivery bowled by an off-spinner that turns away from the right-handed batsman. Former South Africa team analyst Prasanna Agoram batted for relaxation in how much a bowler can bend his elbow to allow him to bowl the 'doosra'. RELATED| India's tour of Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan to lead the side, maiden call-up for Sakariya, Padikkal However, the India off-spinner felt that allowing such relaxations will open a can of worms and is also unfair on cricketers who learn it the right way from a young age. "If you can bowl it cleanly like Saqlain Mushtaq, then there is no issue. But you can do that only while bowling at a slower pace which allows the batsman to pick it easily," Ashwin added. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.