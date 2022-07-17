ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Final group, fixtures confirmed as Zimbabwe wins Qualifier B

Zimbabwe won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B defeating the Netherlands and securing the final spot in Group B in the First Round at Australia 2022 alongside Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

Australia will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time ever between 16 October and 13 November across seven host cities, with Geelong and Hobart playing host to the First Round.

Runner-up Netherlands will join Sri Lanka, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates in Group A.

Host Zimbabwe secured a 37-run win over the Netherlands in the final despite being restricted to just 132 batting first.

Sikandar Raza was the hero for the home side, taking four for eight from his four overs during a spell in which the Dutch lost six wickets for just 17 runs.

Logan van Beek (3/18) had earlier played an important role for the Netherlands, removing both skipper Craig Ervine and Raza as Zimbabwe slumped from 93 for three to 132 all out.

In reply, the Dutch made a reasonable start, sitting at 45 for two before the wickets started tumbling, with Raza trapping Stephan Myburgh (22) leg before for his first wicket and arguably the most important of the match.