Cricket

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Final group, fixtures confirmed as Zimbabwe wins Qualifier B

Host Zimbabwe secured a 37-run win over the Netherlands in the final despite being restricted to just 132 batting first. 

Team Sportstar
17 July, 2022 22:18 IST
17 July, 2022 22:18 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Zimbabwe won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B defeating the Netherlands and securing the final spot in Group B in the First Round at Australia 2022 alongside Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Zimbabwe won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B defeating the Netherlands and securing the final spot in Group B in the First Round at Australia 2022 alongside Ireland, Scotland and West Indies. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Host Zimbabwe secured a 37-run win over the Netherlands in the final despite being restricted to just 132 batting first. 

Zimbabwe won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B defeating the Netherlands and securing the final spot in Group B in the First Round at Australia 2022 alongside Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

Australia will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time ever between 16 October and 13 November across seven host cities, with Geelong and Hobart playing host to the First Round.

Runner-up Netherlands will join Sri Lanka, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates in Group A.

Host Zimbabwe secured a 37-run win over the Netherlands in the final despite being restricted to just 132 batting first.

Also Read
Netherlands, Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup in Australia

Sikandar Raza was the hero for the home side, taking four for eight from his four overs during a spell in which the Dutch lost six wickets for just 17 runs.

Logan van Beek (3/18) had earlier played an important role for the Netherlands, removing both skipper Craig Ervine and Raza as Zimbabwe slumped from 93 for three to 132 all out.

In reply, the Dutch made a reasonable start, sitting at 45 for two before the wickets started tumbling, with Raza trapping Stephan Myburgh (22) leg before for his first wicket and arguably the most important of the match.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us