T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 3

Test your ICC Men's T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz.

Chennai 13 October, 2021 20:30 IST
India's Virat Kohli celebrates the team's victory over Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup on March 27, 2016.   -  The Hindu

1.India has beaten only two teams by one run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. One of them is South Africa (2012). Which is the other team?
2.Which batter has the highest average in a minimum of 10 innings at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
3.With a minimum of having faced 125 balls, which batter has the highest strike rate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
4.Only one batter has scored two centuries in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Who is he?
5.Chris Gayle and _______ are the batters with the most 50+ scores in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Fill in the blank.

