1.India has beaten only two teams by one run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. One of them is South Africa (2012). Which is the other team? Hong Kong India (146-7) beat Bangladesh (145-9) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on March 23, 2016. Australia India (146-7) beat Bangladesh (145-9) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on March 23, 2016. Bangladesh India (146-7) beat Bangladesh (145-9) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on March 23, 2016. 2.Which batter has the highest average in a minimum of 10 innings at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Virat Kohli Kohli has an average of 86.33 in 16 innings. Kevin Pietersen Kohli has an average of 86.33 in 16 innings. JP Duminy Kohli has an average of 86.33 in 16 innings. 3.With a minimum of having faced 125 balls, which batter has the highest strike rate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Jason Holder Sammy's 215 runs in the tournament has come off only 131 balls. He has a strike rate of 164.12. Darren Sammy Sammy's 215 runs in the tournament has come off only 131 balls. He has a strike rate of 164.12. Shahid Afridi Sammy's 215 runs in the tournament has come off only 131 balls. He has a strike rate of 164.12. 4.Only one batter has scored two centuries in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Who is he? Rohit Sharma Gayle was the first centurion of the tournament in 2007 when he slammed 117 against South Africa. He is also the most recent batter to get a ton, having scored 100* against England in 2016. Darren Sammy Gayle was the first centurion of the tournament in 2007 when he slammed 117 against South Africa. He is also the most recent batter to get a ton, having scored 100* against England in 2016. Chris Gayle Gayle was the first centurion of the tournament in 2007 when he slammed 117 against South Africa. He is also the most recent batter to get a ton, having scored 100* against England in 2016. 5.Chris Gayle and _______ are the batters with the most 50+ scores in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Fill in the blank. Rohit Sharma Gayle and Kohli have nine fifty-plus scores. Virat Kohli Gayle and Kohli have nine fifty-plus scores. Yuvraj Singh Gayle and Kohli have nine fifty-plus scores.