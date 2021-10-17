FAQs ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 6 Test your T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 17 October, 2021 16:36 IST Former India captain M.S. Dhoni during a practice session of the 2016 T20 World Cup. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 17 October, 2021 16:36 IST 1.MS Dhoni holds the record of effecting the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper (32) in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Who is second on the leaderboard? Kamran Akmal Akmal has 30 dismissals recorded against his name. Adam Gilchrist Akmal has 30 dismissals recorded against his name. Kumar Sangakkara Akmal has 30 dismissals recorded against his name. 2.Which umpire has stood in the most ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches? Aleem Dar Dar has officiated in 35 T20 WC matches. Three of those were finals. Ian Gould Dar has officiated in 35 T20 WC matches. Three of those were finals. Simon Taufel Dar has officiated in 35 T20 WC matches. Three of those were finals. 3.Who is the oldest player to feature in a men's T20 World Cup match? Brad Hogg Campbell played his last T20 World Cup match for Hong Kong when he was 44 years and 34 days old. Ryan Campbell Campbell played his last T20 World Cup match for Hong Kong when he was 44 years and 34 days old. Shahid Afridi Campbell played his last T20 World Cup match for Hong Kong when he was 44 years and 34 days old. 4.Which captain (minimum 10 matches) has the best win rate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? MS Dhoni Sangakkara has a 71.42% success rate over 14 matches. Graeme Smith Sangakkara has a 71.42% success rate over 14 matches. Kumar Sangakkara Sangakkara has a 71.42% success rate over 14 matches. 5.What is the best result by a host team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Runner-up No host country has ever won the tournament. Sri Lanka, the host in 2012, lost the final against the West Indies. Winner No host country has ever won the tournament. Sri Lanka, the host in 2012, lost the final against the West Indies. Semifinalist No host country has ever won the tournament. Sri Lanka, the host in 2012, lost the final against the West Indies. Read more stories on FAQs.