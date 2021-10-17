FAQs

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 6

Test your T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 17 October, 2021 16:36 IST
MS Dhoni

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni during a practice session of the 2016 T20 World Cup.   -  The Hindu

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 17 October, 2021 16:36 IST
1.MS Dhoni holds the record of effecting the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper (32) in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Who is second on the leaderboard?
2.Which umpire has stood in the most ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches?
3.Who is the oldest player to feature in a men's T20 World Cup match?
4.Which captain (minimum 10 matches) has the best win rate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
5.What is the best result by a host team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Read more stories on FAQs.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App