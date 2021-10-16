FAQs T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 4 Test your ICC T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 16 October, 2021 13:52 IST Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (right) and his West Indies counterpart Darren Sammy pose with the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup trophy. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 16 October, 2021 13:52 IST 1.Who has hammered the fastest century in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Yuvraj Singh Gayle took only 48 balls to reach his hundred against England in 2016. He is also the second fastest to the mark in 57 balls against South Africa in 2007. Stephan Myburgh Gayle took only 48 balls to reach his hundred against England in 2016. He is also the second fastest to the mark in 57 balls against South Africa in 2007. Chris Gayle Gayle took only 48 balls to reach his hundred against England in 2016. He is also the second fastest to the mark in 57 balls against South Africa in 2007. 2.Who has scored the fastest fifty in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Stephan Myburgh Yuvraj famously hit six sixes in an over to bring up his half-century in 12 balls against England in 2007. Virat Kohli Yuvraj famously hit six sixes in an over to bring up his half-century in 12 balls against England in 2007. Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj famously hit six sixes in an over to bring up his half-century in 12 balls against England in 2007. 3.I am an explosive right-handed batter who currently holds the record for slamming the most sixes in ODI cricket. I was also once the fastest century-hitter in the 50-over format. Unfortunately, I have also scored the most ducks in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history -- five times in 32 innings. Who am I? AB de Villiers Dilshan, alongside Afridi, has also scored five ducks but he has played more innings (34) than the Pakistan all-rounder. Shahid Afridi Dilshan, alongside Afridi, has also scored five ducks but he has played more innings (34) than the Pakistan all-rounder. Tillakaratne Dilshan Dilshan, alongside Afridi, has also scored five ducks but he has played more innings (34) than the Pakistan all-rounder. 4.Who has scored the most fours in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Mahela Jayawardene Jayawardene has hit 111 boundaries. Dilshan is a close second with 101. Chris Gayle Jayawardene has hit 111 boundaries. Dilshan is a close second with 101. AB de Villiers Jayawardene has hit 111 boundaries. Dilshan is a close second with 101. 5.Who has scored the most fours in a single innings in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Virender Sehwag Gibbs registered 14 boundaries in a match against the West Indies in 2007. Herschelle Gibbs Gibbs registered 14 boundaries in a match against the West Indies in 2007. Aaron Redmond Gibbs registered 14 boundaries in a match against the West Indies in 2007. Read more stories on FAQs.