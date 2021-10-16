FAQs

T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 4

Test your ICC T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 16 October, 2021 13:52 IST
Mahela Jayawardene and Darren Sammy

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (right) and his West Indies counterpart Darren Sammy pose with the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup trophy.   -  The Hindu

1.Who has hammered the fastest century in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
2.Who has scored the fastest fifty in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
3.I am an explosive right-handed batter who currently holds the record for slamming the most sixes in ODI cricket. I was also once the fastest century-hitter in the 50-over format. Unfortunately, I have also scored the most ducks in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history -- five times in 32 innings. Who am I?
4.Who has scored the most fours in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
5.Who has scored the most fours in a single innings in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

