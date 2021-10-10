FAQs

Quiz 1: India at T20 World Cup

How well do you know India's record at the T20 World Cup? Find out with our quiz.

Chennai 10 October, 2021 19:17 IST

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.   -  Getty Images

1.What is India’s lowest total at the T20 World Cup?
2.Which Indian has scored the most number of runs across all editions of the tournament?
3.Which is the only Indian batter to score a T20 World Cup century?
4.Who has taken the most number wickets for India at the T20 World Cup?
5.India has never won a T20 World Cup match against which of the following teams?

