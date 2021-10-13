T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup: Fielders with most catches in T20 WC history T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful fielders in the history of the tournament. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:37 IST AB de Villiers remains the most successful fielder in T20 World Cup history. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:37 IST The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.Here's a look at the top fielders in the tournament's history since 2007:READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams NameMT (inn)CatchesMost catches in a matchAB de Villiers30 (25)233Martin Guptill35 (34)153David Warner28 (26)153Dwayne Bravo16 (16)153Ross Taylor25 (25)142Nathan McCullum31 (30)133Daren Sammy21(20)134Mahela Jayawardene15 (15)132Michael Hussey28 (25)123Rohit Sharma23 (23)122 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :