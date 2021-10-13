FAQs

T20 World Cup: Fielders with most catches in T20 WC history

T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful fielders in the history of the tournament.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 October, 2021 19:37 IST

AB de Villiers remains the most successful fielder in T20 World Cup history.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 October, 2021 19:37 IST

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.

Here's a look at the top fielders in the tournament's history since 2007:

READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams

NameMT (inn)CatchesMost catches in a match
AB de Villiers30 (25)233
Martin Guptill35 (34)153
David Warner28 (26)153
Dwayne Bravo16 (16)153
Ross Taylor25 (25)142
Nathan McCullum31 (30)133
Daren Sammy21(20)134
Mahela Jayawardene15 (15)132
Michael Hussey28 (25)123
Rohit Sharma23 (23)122

Read more stories on FAQs.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :