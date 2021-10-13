T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup: Batters with most fours in T20 WC history T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful boundary-hitters in the history of the tournament. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:36 IST From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma, here are the top six-hitters in T20 World Cup history. - AGENCIES Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:36 IST The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.Here's a look at the top boundary-hitters in the tournament's history since 2007:READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams NameMT (inn)RunsFours hitStrike RateHS100s50sMahela Jayawardene31 (31)1016111134.7510016Tillakaratne Dilshan35 (34)897101124.0696*06Chris Gayle28 (26)92075146.7311727Virat Kohli16 (16)77773133.0489*09Brendon McCullum25 (25)63767128.4212312Kumar Sangakkara31 (30)66163112.226804Gautam Gambhir21 (20)52461118.017504Kevin Pietersen15 (15)58060148.337904Rohit Sharma28 (25)67359127.2279*06Tamim Iqbal23 (23)51452113.46103*11 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :