Quiz 1: India at T20 World Cup 8

1.Which of the following conceded the most number of runs in a match at the World Cup? Sanath Jayasuriya Sanath Jayasuriya bowled the most expensive spell ever, giving away 64 runs in four overs against Pakistan in 2007. Joginder Sharma Sanath Jayasuriya bowled the most expensive spell ever, giving away 64 runs in four overs against Pakistan in 2007. Mohammad Ashraful Sanath Jayasuriya bowled the most expensive spell ever, giving away 64 runs in four overs against Pakistan in 2007. 2.Which of the following pair has the biggest partnership at the event? Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar Sangakkara Bangladesh opener top-scored in the tournament with 295 runs from six matches while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan picked 12 wickets from seven matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker. Gautam Gambhir & Virender Sehwag Bangladesh opener top-scored in the tournament with 295 runs from six matches while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan picked 12 wickets from seven matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker. David Warner and Shane Watson Bangladesh opener top-scored in the tournament with 295 runs from six matches while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan picked 12 wickets from seven matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker. 3.Which of the following pair was the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker, respectively, at the 2016 T20 World Cup? Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan Bangladesh opener top-scored in the tournament with 295 runs from six matches while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan picked 12 wickets from seven matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker. Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Nabi Bangladesh opener top-scored in the tournament with 295 runs from six matches while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan picked 12 wickets from seven matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker. Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh opener top-scored in the tournament with 295 runs from six matches while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan picked 12 wickets from seven matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker. 4.Who has the best bowling figures at the tournament? Umar Gul Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis' astounding bowling figures of 6/8 against Zimbabwe are the best returns for a bowler in a T20 World Cup match. Shakib Al Hasan Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis' astounding bowling figures of 6/8 against Zimbabwe are the best returns for a bowler in a T20 World Cup match. Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis' astounding bowling figures of 6/8 against Zimbabwe are the best returns for a bowler in a T20 World Cup match. 5.Which bowler has picked the only T20 World Cup hat-trick? Lasith Malinga Australian pacer Brett Lee became the first player to take three wickets in three balls against Bangladesh in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and no bowler has achieved the feat since. Brett Lee Australian pacer Brett Lee became the first player to take three wickets in three balls against Bangladesh in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and no bowler has achieved the feat since. Shahid Afridi Australian pacer Brett Lee became the first player to take three wickets in three balls against Bangladesh in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and no bowler has achieved the feat since.