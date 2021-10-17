FAQs

Quiz 1: India at T20 World Cup 8

Test your T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 October, 2021 21:20 IST

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is a T20 great.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 October, 2021 21:20 IST
1.Which of the following conceded the most number of runs in a match at the World Cup?
2.Which of the following pair has the biggest partnership at the event?
3.Which of the following pair was the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker, respectively, at the 2016 T20 World Cup?
4.Who has the best bowling figures at the tournament?
5.Which bowler has picked the only T20 World Cup hat-trick?

Read more stories on FAQs.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App