T20 World Cup: Pakistan-vs-India always a pressure game - Hasan Ali

Pakistan has never beaten India in the World Cup and the T20 World Cup but seamer Hasan Ali was confident his team could break this jinx this time, in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"When we won the Champions Trophy (in 2017), it was a very good time for us and we will try to beat them again in the T20 World Cup," Hasan said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"We will give our best. Playing against India is always a pressure game because of the expectations of fans from both countries," Hasan said.

He pointed out that the contests between Pakistan and India were the most-watched contests at the global events. "Even those people who don't normally watch cricket follow the India-vs-Pakistan matches, so the pressure on the players is high but we will give it our best."

Hasan said that the pitches in the UAE may assist the spinners more than fast bowlers, but it didn't mean fast bowlers couldn't do well in the tournament. "We know how to bowl in those conditions but yes you can see all teams have picked many spinners in their squads."

'Disappointed

Commenting on the Pakistan team, Hasan said he was disappointed at the resignations of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. "Honestly speaking, I was disappointed because the World Cup was coming and such a change happened and they left," he said.

Hasan said that Waqar was a role model for him and he would miss his guidance but as a professional one has to move on. "I wish them the best. I will miss Waqar’s guidance as I took up bowling after watching him bowl on screen."

Hasan was looking forward to working with Vernon Philander, the new bowling coach.

"We all know that Philander is a great bowler and he has performed at the top level. We are looking forward to working with him but it is too early to say how much benefit we can get from him as this will only be clear once he joins the squad."

'Focus on home series'

Hasan stated that Pakistan would not underestimate the New Zealand team in the home series in ODIs or T20 Internationals - the New Zealand team is currently in Pakistan to play a white-ball series.

"I think their team has enough potential to give us a tough time and the thing is they have to come to Pakistan after playing a tough series in Bangladesh in dry conditions and they will not be easy to beat," he said.

"Right now, the focus is on the home series against New Zealand because my team needs me to deliver for them all the time."

Hasan said he wanted to become a proper all-rounder and that he was working on improving his batting day by day in the nets.

"I want to be a good all-rounder in all three formats. The presence of someone like Abdul Razzaq who has joined us recently has already been a big help to me. He is teaching me how to do power hitting while keeping a balance at the crease. He has been a quality all-rounder for Pakistan."