T20 World Cup full schedule of Group Stage matches: Timings, dates, venues

The 2021 T20 World Cup will begin with the group stage matches on October 17 in Oman.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to go through the qualifying tournament. Sri Lanka has been placed in Group A with Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh will take on Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman in Group B.

The groups have been formed according to T20I rankings as on March 20, 2021.

Here's a look at the full schedule of the Group Stage fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2021:-

