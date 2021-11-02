T20 live Bangladesh vs South Africa LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Resurgent Proteas take on Shakib-less BAN BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Get the live cricket score, commentary, highlights and updates of SA vs BAN from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team Sportstar ABU DHABI Last Updated: 02 November, 2021 13:05 IST South Africa comes into the match on the back of two straight victories against West Indies and Sri Lanka and is a serious contender for the semi final spot in Group 1. - Getty Images Team Sportstar ABU DHABI Last Updated: 02 November, 2021 13:05 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and South Africa from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. SQUADS:Bangladesh: Mahmadullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Injured: Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde Where and when to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - Bangladesh vs South Africa Live? BAN vs SA Super 12 match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.