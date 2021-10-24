India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup live score: IND vs PAK Playing XI, Dream11 prediction; Toss updates soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan from Dubai.

5:03PM IST: Under two hours away from the Toss. India and Pakistan are all set to play in their 200th international clash. India vs Pakistan: IND, PAK to meet in their 200th international match at T20 World Cup 2021

MATCH PREVIEW

The T20 World Cup will be set alight when India and Pakistan meet in a big-ticket clash on Sunday.

There’s no doubt that the contest between the sub-continental giants will attract global interest even beyond the cricket fraternity. But both the teams, with face-offs having become as rare as a hailstorm in the Emirates, have been trying their best to play down the pressure-cooker scenario associated with the game.

Understandably so. More than earning the brownie points of scoring a win in the match-that-matters-the-most for their respective fans, India and Pakistan would be gunning to get their World Cup campaign off to an ideal start.

READ: India vs Pakistan: The mother of all rivalries set for another gripping chapter

Moreover, with both the teams having hardly faced each other in the shortest format of the game - eight matches in 14 years, including the two famous matches in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 - there isn’t too much of personal rivalry on the field.

Chakravarthy the x-factor

In this respect, India will be hoping that Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner touted to be India’s X-factor, will spin his web around the Pakistan batters, none of whom having faced him earlier.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking forward to captain Babar Azam to guide its relatively inexperienced unit to glory. The fact that he will have the guidance of old war-horses Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the team - both of them feature in the 12 announced on Saturday - will certainly help it soak in the big-match pressure.

Our correspondent Ayan Acharya writes from the venue: T20 World Cup 2021: Dubai ready for India-Pakistan blockbuster



Both Malik and Hafeez were a part of the inaugural T20 edition 14 Septembers ago. For India, it’s only vice-captain Rohit Sharma who featured in that memorable edition in South Africa. Having excelled as a rookie in 2007, Rohit will be hoping for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Chakravarthy to deliver under pressure.

But more than the rookies, India will be hoping to get the balance right of its team. To resolve the muddle of a back-up bowler remains the key for India to start its crusade to regain the T20 World Cup after a prolonged gap on a winning note.

Playing Pakistan in its tournament-opener would certainly invoke the memories of the 2007 World Cup among fans. Thanks to a washout against Scotland, the game that finished with a bowl-out versus Pakistan was India’s first-ever match in a T20 World Cup. The bowl-outs are a history in cricket but India will be hoping for the same result on Sunday.

Predicted XI and Squads Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali



WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.