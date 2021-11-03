New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: SCO faces daunting Kiwi challenge

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between New Zealand and Scotland from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

MATCH PREVIEW:

A ruthless New Zealand will be eyeing a solid knockout punch of Scotland to strengthen its chances of qualifying for the semifinals in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Handed a defeat by Pakistan in its tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game. They produced a clinical performance to beat tournament favourite India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot.

New Zealand needs to win its remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run-rate which could come into play later on. Having already played Pakistan and India, they’re expected to breeze past Scotland and Namibia while the clash against Afghanistan could be tricky.

Scotland, on the other hand, entered the Super 12s stage high on confidence, having beaten all its opponents in the qualifiers but things have gone awry for the Scots as they slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.

Against Afghanistan, they were skittled out for a paltry 60 in 10.2 overs and were handed a 130-run defeat. In their second game, they were a touch better, managing 109 in 20 overs. But against a top team like New Zealand they will have to give a better account of themselves.

Scotland bowled its heart out against Namibia but its batters’ inability to put enough runs on the board led to its downfall once again. The batting trio of Richie Berrington, George Munsey and Matthew Cross produced the goods in the qualifying matches but their batting line-up has looked clueless in Super 12s.

SQUADS: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Where and when to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - New Zealand vs Scotland Live?