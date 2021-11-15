Finch: People who wrote Warner off poked the bear

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he believes opening batter David Warner comes good when criticised, after his side won the T20 World Cup 2021 title with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Can't believe people wrote him (Warner) off saying he was done. That's when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear," Finch said on Sunday after Warner was adjudged Player of the Tournament with 289 runs. Warner is also the second-highest run-getter after Pakistan's Babar Azam in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

READ | Australia beats New Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup 2021

Finch also heaped praise on his players who contributed to the team's cause at crucial junctures. He said, "(Zampa) is the player of the tournament for me. Mitch Marsh - what a way to start his innings today. (Matthew) Wade coming into this game with an injury cloud but got a job done. (Marcus) Stoinis did the business."

Finch added he is proud that his team is the first Australian side to have won a T20 World Cup title. "This is huge - to be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances."