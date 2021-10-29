T20 World Cup: Finch hails ‘world-class performance’ from Adam Zampa

Australia captain Aaron Finch felt Adam Zampa bowled a world-class spell in Australia’s seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup game on Thursday.

“That was a really good perfomance. Sri Lanka got off to a flier. But Zampa (2 for 12, four overs) dragged it back, and then Starc. We felt it was a really good wicket and to chase that down was nice,” Finch said at the end of the match.

Asked whom he would have chosen as his player of the match, Finch said: “As a batter, I would loved a batter (Warner) to get the award but when you’re looking at the impact on the game, Zamps was terrific tonight. He was fantastic, got big wickets. That was a world-class performance from him,” he said.

ALSO READ - AUS v SL: Warner shows glimpses of old

Zampa on his part felt that slowness of the wicket did help his cause. “To be honest it (the surface) was quite slow in the first innings, it spun a little bit more than it did in the second innings. I think the moisture and dew took effect in the second innings,” he said.

“They are very good players of spin, I bowled well tonight and glad I did. I have tended to bowl a little bit in the Powerplay, little bit towards the back end in recent times,” he added.

‘25-30 runs short’

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka admitted that middle-order collapse was the reason for his team’s defeat. “I have to admit that wicket was too good. Got the start we needed but in the middle phase we couldn’t capitalise. Losing good batsmen in the middle cost us. The other day Asalanka took us home. The batsmen who get set need to continue till 15-16 overs. That’s an area we have to be concerned about. Felt we were 25-30 runs short.”