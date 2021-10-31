T20 World Cup News News AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats Afghanistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: AFG takes on NAM in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Team Sportstar 31 October, 2021 08:11 IST Mohammad Shahzad has the most runs for Afghanistan in T20 Internationals.- GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 31 October, 2021 08:11 IST Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan takes on Gerhard Erasmus's Namibia in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Head-to-head statsAfghanistan and Namibia have never played each other in a Twenty20 International. In T20Is overall, Afghanistan has 59 matches and lost 26, while Namibia has won 21 matches out of 26.PREVIEW - Afghanistan eyes turnaround against NamibiaIn T20 World Cups, Afghanistan has lost six and won 10 matches. The ongoing World Cup is Namibia's first T20 World Cup; it has three wins and a solitary defeat.Key players in AFG vs NAM/NAM vs AFGMohammad Shahzad, the 34-year-old portly wicketkeeper, is the leading run-getter for Afghanistan in T20 Internationals. He has 1966 runs in 67 matches. Mohammad Nabi, the captain, is second with 1442 runs.Among bowlers, Rashid Khan has the most wickets - 101. Nabi is second (again), with 73 wickets.Among Namibia bowlers, left-arm seamer Jan Frylinck has the most wickets in T20Is - 42. Left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz has 30 wickets.Captain Gerhard Erasmus tops the batting charts, with 631 runs in 26 matches. He is followed by Craig Williams (586 runs). Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :