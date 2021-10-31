AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan takes on Gerhard Erasmus's Namibia in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Head-to-head stats

Afghanistan and Namibia have never played each other in a Twenty20 International. In T20Is overall, Afghanistan has 59 matches and lost 26, while Namibia has won 21 matches out of 26.

PREVIEW - Afghanistan eyes turnaround against Namibia

In T20 World Cups, Afghanistan has lost six and won 10 matches. The ongoing World Cup is Namibia's first T20 World Cup; it has three wins and a solitary defeat.

Key players in AFG vs NAM/NAM vs AFG

Mohammad Shahzad, the 34-year-old portly wicketkeeper, is the leading run-getter for Afghanistan in T20 Internationals. He has 1966 runs in 67 matches. Mohammad Nabi, the captain, is second with 1442 runs.

Among bowlers, Rashid Khan has the most wickets - 101. Nabi is second (again), with 73 wickets.

Among Namibia bowlers, left-arm seamer Jan Frylinck has the most wickets in T20Is - 42. Left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz has 30 wickets.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus tops the batting charts, with 631 runs in 26 matches. He is followed by Craig Williams (586 runs).