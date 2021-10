Afghanistan vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Where to watch

Pakistan meets Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

AFG vs PAK PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7:30PM IST.

AFG vs PAK PREDICTED 11

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

AFG vs PAK DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters – Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Team Composition: AFG 4:7 PAK Credits left: 0.0

AFG vs PAK SQUADS

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH in T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - AFG vs PAK?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.