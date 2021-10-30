AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: ICC orders investigation as ticketless fans throng to stadium

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to "undertake a thorough investigation" following crowd trouble during the Super 12 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

"More than 16,000 tickets had been issued for tonight’s game between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, thousands of ticketless fans traveled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium," the statement read.

"Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation," it added. "At approximately 7pm, Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue."

The ICC also apologised to "any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium tonight", who were advised to contact the ticket provider.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said in his post-match press conference, "For the Afghan fans, please buy a ticket and come to the stadium. Don't repeat again. This is not good."