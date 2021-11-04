Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Toss at 3 pm, Playing XI soon; Dream11 Fantasy team prediction

Australia will face Bangladesh in their fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

READ: Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam



AUS vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batters:, David Warner (vc), Steve Smith, Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mahedi Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur Rahman

Team Composition: AUS: 7, BAN: 4 Credits left: 0.0

SQUADS

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmadullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.