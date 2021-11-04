T20 World Cup News News Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Toss at 3 pm, Playing XI soon; Dream11 Fantasy team prediction T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs BAN Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC BAN vs AUS. Team Sportstar 04 November, 2021 12:45 IST Australia will want its talisman Glenn Maxwell to fire against Bangladesh. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 04 November, 2021 12:45 IST Australia will face Bangladesh in their fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.READ: Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.PREDICTED XIAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodBangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful IslamAUS vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Liton DasBatters:, David Warner (vc), Steve Smith, Mushfiqur RahimAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mahedi Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus StoinisBowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur RahmanTeam Composition: AUS: 7, BAN: 4 Credits left: 0.0SQUADSAustralia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisBangladesh Squad: Mahmadullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :